Smoky skies plummet air quality to unhealthy levels for millions of Canadians

As a result of rampant wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec, significant wildfire smoke is impacting many communities in southern areas of Central Canada. It reached into many parts of the U.S., extending as far south as the Tennessee Valley.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 149 active wildfires burning in Quebec and 52 fires burning in northern Ontario. By this time last year, 202 fires had burned throughout Quebec. This year so far, the province has seen 435 wildfires.

Smoke took over satellite imagery across central and southern Ontario and Quebec on Monday, with air quality quickly deteriorating across the region. Widespread special air quality statements are in effect for both provinces and poor air quality may persist through the remainder of this week. People are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed and to reduce time spent outdoors.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the statement.

Conditions expected to further deteriorate through Thursday

With surface smoke travelling south, poor air quality has become a major concern for major cities like Ottawa and Montreal, with even residents in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) possibly feeling the impacts. These regions are likely to continue to record some of the worst air quality they've experienced in recent times.

Air quality temporarily improved over Tuesday night for some in parts of southern Ontario, but unfortunately that will not last long as another wave of smoke makes its way from southwestern Quebec and eastern Ontario. Those around the GTA can expect air quality to deteriorate throughout.

On Wednesday, the air quality health index (AQHI) for southern and eastern Ontario will sit between 5-7 (moderate to high risk).

Those in northeastern Ontario are not exempt from the smoky impacts either as fires burning north of Georgian Bay are billowing smoke towards communities along Lake Huron.

Many may end up seeing outdoor recreational activities to be limited or outright cancelled this week due to the poor air quality.

While conditions may temporarily improve again throughout the overnight Wednesday, Thursday morning is projected to be the worst timeframe for air quality in the GTA.

N95 masks will be a helpful tool to protect yourself from inhaling smoke in the coming days.

The sunrise may become totally obstructed for some if low-level smoke concentrations continue to increase.

Winds are expected to shift towards the southwest, pushing the dense smoke into the GTA and the rest of southern Ontario, as well as into the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron areas. This may end up being the most extreme concentration of wildfire smoke these areas will see so far from these fires.

This could, however, provide some welcomed relief to residents in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.

To end the week, air quality from the smoke should improve and deteriorate in waves throughout Friday across much of southern Ontario and the GTA.

