The Smoky Mountains' Famous Synchronous Firefly Event is Going Virtual This Year

Every summer, Great Smoky Mountains National Park experiences an influx of visitors, largely due the area's famous synchronous fireflies.

This year, the annual in-person firefly-viewing event was canceled due to COVID-19, but the park has taken the celebration virtual.

During any other year, the summer months would be the time when nature lovers from near and far head to the Smoky Mountains to see the area's famous synchronous fireflies.

This year, however, it’s a time when many folks are still nestled in their homes, waiting out the decline of the coronavirus pandemic that’s been sweeping the world for the past few months.

But don’t fret—thanks to the power of technology, you can experience the breathtaking sight of the Smoky Mountain fireflies from the safety of your home.

Discover Life in America (DLiA) is teaming up with nature photographer Radim Schreiber to bring the Virtual Fireflies Event to life.

The virtual event will kick off with a brief presentation by DLiA’s Director of Science and Research, Dr. Will Kuhn, followed by video footage of the synchronous fireflies, as well as a couple of other species native to the Smokies, all set to calming nature soundscapes.

While this is a free virtual event, the DLiA encourages viewers to donate $5 to help them continue their biodiversity work in the Smoky Mountains.

To tune in to the virtual event you won’t want to miss, hop onto YouTube on Monday, June 1, at 8 P.M. ET. (If you’re worried about missing the show, be sure to click the “Set Reminder” button on YouTube so that you’ll get a notification before it begins.)

