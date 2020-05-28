The Smoky Mountains' Famous Synchronous Firefly Event is Going Virtual This Year
Every summer, Great Smoky Mountains National Park experiences an influx of visitors, largely due the area's famous synchronous fireflies.
This year, the annual in-person firefly-viewing event was canceled due to COVID-19, but the park has taken the celebration virtual.
During any other year, the summer months would be the time when nature lovers from near and far head to the Smoky Mountains to see the area's famous synchronous fireflies.
This year, however, it’s a time when many folks are still nestled in their homes, waiting out the decline of the coronavirus pandemic that’s been sweeping the world for the past few months.
But don’t fret—thanks to the power of technology, you can experience the breathtaking sight of the Smoky Mountain fireflies from the safety of your home.
Announcing DLiA's first-ever virtual fireflies event! Join us on YouTube Monday, June 1st at 8pm EDT for firefly science and stunning firefly footage from our friend @radimphoto! DLiA staff will answer your questions live in the chat. More info at DLiA.org/event/virtualfirefliesevent #fireflies #smokymountains #wildlife #virtualevent
Discover Life in America (DLiA) is teaming up with nature photographer Radim Schreiber to bring the Virtual Fireflies Event to life.
The virtual event will kick off with a brief presentation by DLiA’s Director of Science and Research, Dr. Will Kuhn, followed by video footage of the synchronous fireflies, as well as a couple of other species native to the Smokies, all set to calming nature soundscapes.
The Light of Fireflies For everyone affected by Covid-19 I created this video to help people during these challenging times. It saddens me to know that many people are suffering right now, so I hope the fireflies can shine their light and bring us hope, love and joy. Let's help each other and planet earth. Love you all <3 Radim Please feel free to share this video. YouTube Link to whole video: https://youtu.be/IQdIKn6Cwq8 Credits Photography and Video: Radim Schreiber Music: Julane Dehaney Website: https://fireflyexperience.org #covid19 #compassion #fireflies
While this is a free virtual event, the DLiA encourages viewers to donate $5 to help them continue their biodiversity work in the Smoky Mountains.
To tune in to the virtual event you won’t want to miss, hop onto YouTube on Monday, June 1, at 8 P.M. ET. (If you’re worried about missing the show, be sure to click the “Set Reminder” button on YouTube so that you’ll get a notification before it begins.)
