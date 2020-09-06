Smokestak, London: ‘one glorious, considered pose’ – restaurant review

Smokestak, 35 Sclater Street, London E1 6LB (020 3873 1733). Small plates £4.50-£9.50, big plates £8.50-£17.50, desserts £3.50-£7, wines from £27

Some people would take one look at the items in front of me at Smokestak, push their gnarled, slatboard chair back from their aggressively battered table, mutter “filthy muck” under their breath and walk away. Is it cooked food, or something you’d cook food over? Both the sawn-off beef rib and the plank of pork belly are not just darkly sauced. They’re mostly black, like something you’d rescue from the wreckage of a house fire while sobbing over what has been lost.

I am not some people. I am the other sort of person, the one who looks at this and sees the long, virtuous interplay of fire, smoke and time on cow and pig muscle fibre; who sees only joyous caramelisation and the deep flavours gifted by the Maillard reaction, when heat says hello to amino acids and natural sugars and they all get along famously. I see only the good things. I see lunch.

The crisped, sauced, charred surface of the pork belly rib gives way to fat almost melting away, then the soft meat below

Barbecue obsessive David Carter opened Smokestak in 2016, after he’d spent years working the festival and street-food scene, turning a smoked brisket bun with pickled red chilli into a cult object. And when he finally got his hands on some bricks and mortar, he went all in. Those of us who spent too many nights in the early 1980s at the Camden Palace, mingling with Steve Strange’s menagerie of painted boys and taffeta-ed girls, will recognise this for what it is: one glorious, considered and completely uncompromising pose. For the sake of doubt, I am very fond of total poseurs.

View photos ‘It feels like you’re dismantling it’: belly rib, beef rib. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer More

Carter took the business of opening an urban barbecue restaurant, in the heart of east London, very seriously indeed. It’s not just those ludicrously uncomfortable chairs, seemingly made from old wooden pallets. (Those of this column’s readers who make a point of complaining in the comments section online about how uncomfortable the seats look – I call them Team Haemorrhoid – will be appalled.) Nor is it those equally raw tables. It’s everything. The bare concrete walls have been artfully blackened as if years of soot have been absorbed by them. The windowpanes have a perfectly executed Dickensian frosting of brown-black faux “pollution” painted on to them. There is ducting, and naked wiring, and rough floors and hard edges. It’s catering inspired by Hieronymus Bosch; it’s the works canteen in the back carriages of Snowpiercer. The place is so distressed, I was tempted to Google a good therapist.

All restaurant design is like this. That new French bistro that paints the walls a charming shade of nicotine yellow? It’s doing exactly the same thing. As is the tapas place that tiles the bar with blue ceramics, as is the sushi bar that splurges half the budget on blond wood. Restaurant design is about creating a space that tells you about the food you’re about to eat. Smokestak is no different. You may not like it. It may make you very cross. I do understand. If this is you: don’t go.

At the heart of the operation is a very large smoker, of the sort you could you use to dispose of a body. It scents both the air and the food. A starter of crispy ox cheek with anchovy mayo brings four sizeable squared-off croquettes of beef that have been slow-cooked until a thrilling tangle of ripe, smoky fibres, before being breadcrumbed and deep-fried. They arrive white-flecked with crystals of salt against the dark brown. On the side is that mayo, to add an extra burst of salt and acidity. It’s a powerful and dramatic plateful for £6.50.

View photos ‘Not everything here once had a pulse’: aubergine with red miso and cashews. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer More

Story continues