Smokers invited for lung cancer checks at supermarkets and bingo halls

A Tesco Extra store

One million former and current smokers have been invited for lung cancer checks in local hubs like Tesco, Asda and bingo halls.

The NHS is expanding its lung cancer screening programme and plans to invite everyone who smokes between the age or 55 and 74.

The first million to be invited have been selected because they live in areas where the death rate from lung cancer is the highest.

This includes Newcastle, Stoke, Rotherham and East London, as well as places on the south coast in Kent, Brighton and Portsmouth.

So far 2,400 have had their lung cancer caught early by completing one of the 10-minute tests being rolled out in supermarkets, football stadiums and town centres.

Prof Peter Johnson, NHS clinical director for cancer said it was the latest in a “series of measures to catch cancer early”.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive at Cancer Research UK said the lung health checks were a “life-saving offer”.

The NHS is preparing to roll out the programme nationwide and aiming reach 40 per cent of the eligible smokers by March 2025, and then the rest by March 2030.

Lung cancer kills 35,000 people a year in the UK and 72 per cent are thought to be caused by cancer.

Diagnosing the cancer early at stage one or two before it grows or spreads increases the likelihood of survival almost twentyfold.

Patients will be invited for lung cancer checks every two years if they are identified as being at risk due to smoking.

The targeted checks have also helped thousands of people to diagnose other respiratory conditions and get appropriate treatment.

Professor Johnson added: If something in your body doesn’t feel right, make sure to speak to your GP, and if you receive your invitation for a targeted lung health check, please attend.”