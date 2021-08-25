Smoke fills the sky over Lake Tahoe as crews fight to keep Caldor Fire from closing in

Thousands of California firefighters battled Wednesday to halt the advance of a fierce blaze creeping perilously closer to iconic Lake Tahoe.

The edge of the Caldor Fire is less than 15 miles southwest of the lake, according to data from NOAA’s GOES satellite published by Google. The wildfire, which has gutted hundreds of homes, was tearing through timberland and was "knocking on the door" of the Tahoe Lake basin, California’s state fire chief Thom Porter said.

The freshwater lake, with its stretch of picturesque beaches, crystal-clear water, rocky shorelines and stunning landscapes in the Sierra Nevada, is a popular destination. But on Tuesday visitors were pelted by ash and a haze of suffocating air clogged the sky.

The fire, which was 11% contained, has scorched 126,182 acres as of Wednesday, Cal Fire said. At least 461 homes have been destroyed and another 17,000 structures are at risk since the blaze started Aug. 14.

On the western side of the fire, a dozen small communities and wineries were threatened, fire officials said. On the eastern side, crews bulldozed fire lines, opened up narrow logging roads and cleared ridgetops.

“It’s the No. 1 fire in the country right now … there’s dozens of crews and dozers and engines and others that are on their way right now,” said Jeff Marsolais, supervisor for the Eldorado National Forest and an administrator on the fire.

More than 2,500 firefighters were on the line and more resources were on the way, including large firefighting aircraft, fire officials said.

“This fire has just simply outpaced us. We emptied the cupboards of resources,” Marsolais said.

Highway 50, one of only two roads used to access the Lake Tahoe area from California, remained closed as the blaze flared nearby. Fire crews fought to prevent flames from crossing the highway and spreading closer to the Tahoe area.

Crews had hoped the soaring granite cliffs separating the blaze from the Tahoe basin would shield the lake and nearby communities, which include many resorts. But officials said the blaze, like others across the state, had already been proving them wrong.

"We know this fire has done things that nobody could have predicted, but that’s how firefighting has been in the state this year," Marsolais said.

As smoke filled the skyline around Tahoe, nervous visitors kept watch.

Ramona Trejo said she and her husband came to Tahoe to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They escaped the unhealthy air to play the slots inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Smoke from the Caldor Fire shrouds Fallen Leaf Lake near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Aug. 24, 2021.

Trejo, who uses supplemental oxygen because of respiratory problems, said her husband wanted to keep gambling. “I would want to go now,” she said.

South of Tahoe, Rick Nelson and his wife, Diane, had planned to host a weekend wedding at Fallen Leaf Lake, where his daughter and her fiancé had met. However, the smoke caused most of the community to leave.

The Nelsons spent two days arranging to move the wedding from the glacial lake several hours southwest to the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Everybody’s trying to make accommodations for the smoke. And I think it’s becoming a reality for us, unfortunately,” Diane Nelson said.

Poor air quality reached across the border into northwestern Nevada, leading to canceled flights and closures of schools, parks and popular summer beaches in the Reno area.

The National Weather Service said prevailing winds from the west mean "significant smoke and air quality impacts" will continue much of this week, affecting Reno, Lake Tahoe, Carson City and beyond.

California’s Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history at 1,140 square miles, was burning only about 65 miles to the north. It was 43% contained.

There have been 6,714 wildfires to date in the state, burning close to 1.6 million acres – an area larger than Grand Canyon National Park, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Nationally, 92 large fires were scorching a dozen mainly Western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in California and ordered federal aid made available to local governments, agencies and fire victims in four northern counties ravaged by blazes dating back to July 14.

Climate change has made wildfires more frequent and intense throughout the West as warmer temperatures and longer droughts have dried vegetation. This summer's extreme heat has only exacerbated the situation. Scientists agree conditions will only worsen in the decades to come.

Contributing: Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette-Journal; Jessica Skropanic and David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caldor Fire nears Lake Tahoe as California fires burn