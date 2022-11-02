Smoke fills cabin as Delta plane makes emergency landing in New Mexico. ‘Scary moment’

Smoke filled a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles, prompting an emergency landing, airline officials said.

A “smoky odor” filled the cabin of flight 2846 on Tuesday, Nov. 1, a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines told McClatchy News.

One passenger posted a video to Twitter showing the smoke. An alarm can be heard blaring in the video.

“Scary moment on #delta flight 2846 from ATL-LAX as an engine went out and the smoke from burnt oil came into the cabin,” the person said on Twitter.

There had been a “performance issue” with one of the aircraft’s two engines, the airline said. The plane then made an emergency landing in Albuquerque.

“Engine problem, smoke in cabin. Everyone seems fine. Emergency landing in ABQ. We are on the ground,” journalist Matt Johnson, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

There were 193 passengers and six flight crew members on board. They were put on a different flight to their original destination on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

No one was injured.

“Delta teams worked safely and quickly to get our customers on their way that evening and we apologize for the delay in their travel plans,” the airline said.

