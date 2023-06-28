Smoke from Canada wildfires again stalls over Charlotte. NC air quality alerts issued.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has again drifted above the Carolinas, prompting air quality alerts through the rest of the week.

Smoke-laden air moving in from the northwest will form ozone near Charlotte under Wednesday afternoon’s light winds and sun, according to the Department of Environmental Quality. The fine particulates in the air led the department to issue Code Orange air quality alerts for interior North Carolina and ozone alerts for the Charlotte-area through Wednesday.

It forecasts Code Orange levels through Thursday. Other parts of the state are under a less-severe Code Yellow.

Wildfire smoke in the U.S., Carolinas

Nearly 500 Canadian wildfires have scorched land near Quebec since early June, sending clouds of smoke downwind to the United States, including the Carolinas. The smoke, paired with rising temperatures, allowed ozone levels to rise and smog to form. Both will create unhealthy conditions for people outside for the rest of the week.

As the wildfires continue to burn in Canada, plumes of smoke have also settled over New York, sending cities into Code Purple alerts and driving some to again don masks.

Is it O.K. to go outside with smoke in the air?

While it is still OK for people in Code Orange areas to go outside, they should limit their time and take breaks, the DEQ recommends.

The American Lung Association recommends people especially avoid going outside near cities, where ozone and emission levels tend to be higher. It also suggests people consider reducing their own emissions by using less energy inside their homes.