Smoke billows as homes catch fire in Fresno, triggering 3 alarms. Here’s where it began

Five homes were damaged after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a pair of palm trees and spread to the adjacent houses in a busy central Fresno neighborhood, triggering a three-alarm response by the city Fire Department.

At least 60 firefighters were called out in response to the 3:15 p.m. blaze in the area of Ashlan and Lafayette avenues.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tim Fulmer said crews were responding to what was first reported as a vegetation fire. Multiple trees were ablaze and the fire then spread to one house.

The fire then spread to four more houses, with triple-digit temperatures and wind adding to the challenge, he said.

Some homes were likely to be declared unlivable, even though Fulmer said most of the damage was to the exterior and in the attics. It was not known how many people will be displaced.

At least two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion, Fulmer said. No other injuries were reported.

Black smoke was visible throughout Fresno.

Access to the fire was complicated by the heavy traffic along Ashlan, Fulmer said.

It remained unclear early Saturday night what set the first palm tree on fire.

“Wind and heat coming together is catastrophic, especially in a tight neighborhood,” Fulmer said. “We want to tell people to be very mindful when they’re out smoking, using fireworks and those types of things because it can cause catastrophic damage.”