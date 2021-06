Smoke billows out of the Chester Playhouse building Friday. (Andrew Bourke - image credit)

A fire in Chester, N.S., has damaged the building of the local playhouse and forced the evacuation of other businesses.

People reported seeing the fire Friday afternoon as it billowed out of the Chester Playhouse building. The Kiwi Café was evacuated.

Staff at the café were evacuated at about 3:30 p.m. and fire crews are actively battling the blaze.

The building was recently renovated.

