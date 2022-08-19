Will Smith's Ex-Wife Hopes Fans Forgive Him After Oscars Slap: 'I Stand in Support'

Sheree Zampino and Will Smith

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Sheree Zampino and Will Smith in 1991

Sheree Zampino is speaking out "in support" of her ex-husband Will Smith.

Almost five months after Smith, 53, smacked Chris Rock across the face at the 94th Academy Awards, Zampino — whom Smith was married to from 1992 to 1995 and shares son Trey Smith, 29, with — told The Daily Mail that she stands by her ex.

"I hope people allow [Will] to be human," said Zampino. "I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms."

"You cannot heal without forgiveness," she added.

"Bad Boys For Life" Madrid Photocall

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Will Smith

At the March ceremony, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, 57, following a joke made by the comedian about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. (The actress, 50, lives with alopecia.)

The outburst led to months of fallout for the Best Actor winner, who resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years.

The King Richard actor apologized to Rock in a statement on Instagram the following day before posting an apology video on his social-media accounts July 29, explaining that night and apologizing directly to Rock and his family.

Smith claimed he had reached out to Rock privately and that he received a message back that Rock was "not ready to talk" but would "reach out" when he was.

One day after the Oscars, Zampino posted a photo on Instagram of herself holding Smith's golden Academy Award statuette as they smiled together.

She wrote in the caption, "Epic Night! Congratulations again — when 1 wins we all win! #family1st."

In her recent comments to DM, Zampino said of her ex, "He gives so generously, he puts love into everything he does, he's so gracious so kind."

"He has given us years of laughter. I hope people allow the opportunity for him to be human," she added.

A source previously PEOPLE that Rock had "moved on" from the incident before Smith issued his first on-camera apology.

"Chris doesn't need to talk. This is clearly something that bothers Will more than Chris," the insider said of the pair. "Will needs to deal with his issues. Chris is fine."