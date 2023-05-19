The Smiths bass player Andy Rourke dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

Andy Rourke (Getty Images)

Legendary bass player for The Smiths Andy Rourke has died after a “lengthy” cancer battle aged 59, according to his bandmate.

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr tweeted on Friday morning: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

“We request privacy at this sad time.”

Andy Rourke (right) with The Smiths (DM)

Rourke’s melodic bass lines formed a backbone to The Smiths sound with attention usually going towards outspoken singer Morrissey and fellow songwriter Marr.

Schoolfriends with Johnny Marr the pair played guitar at lunch breaks before Marr convinced Andy to try out a bass which “he fell in love with”.

Rourke joined The Smiths after its first gig forming the bedrock of their success until their acrimonious split soon after the critically acclaimed Strangeways, Here We Come LP in 1987.

His tragic death came just months after Marr and Rourke reunited for the first time in 35 years for the track “Strong Forever” by Blitz Vega, Rourke’s new band with fellow Mancunian Happy Mondays guitarist Kav Blaggers.

Suede bassist Mat Osman, was among the first to pay tribute, saying: “Aw man. A total one-off - a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away. I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism [Begins At Home] break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along.”

The Smiths producer Stephen Street, added: “I am so saddened to hear this news! Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy. I haven’t been able to read any other news about details yet but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family. RIP”