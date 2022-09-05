Smith, Thompson homers power MLB-leading Dodgers past Padres

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Trayce Thompson, right, hits a three-run home run as San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon, left, watches along with catcher Austin Nola during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Trayce Thompson, right, hits a three-run home run as San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon, left, watches along with catcher Austin Nola during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia reacts as San Diego Padres' Austin Nola pops out to end the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia reacts as San Diego Padres' Austin Nola pops out to end the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim can't get to a ball hit for an two RBI double by Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim can't get to a ball hit for an two RBI double by Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, right, drops his bat as he hits a solo home run while San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, left, watches along with catcher Austin Nola during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, right, drops his bat as he hits a solo home run while San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, left, watches along with catcher Austin Nola during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • San Diego Padres' Juan Soto splashes water n his face prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    San Diego Padres' Juan Soto splashes water n his face prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Fans shield themselves from the Sun prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Fans shield themselves from the Sun prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Trayce Thompson hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Trayce Thompson hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto attempts to make a catch on a ball hit for a double by Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. Soto dropped the ball after it hit his glove. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto attempts to make a catch on a ball hit for a double by Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. Soto dropped the ball after it hit his glove. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith homered for the second consecutive game and Trayce Thompson added a pinch-hit home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers used two big innings to beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Sunday night.

The Dodgers, who have the best record in the MLB at 92-41, extended their lead over the Padres in the NL West to 19 games with 29 games remaining.

Thompson hit the second pinch-hit homer of his career, a three-run shot in the seventh inning. His first pinch-hit blast came in his first stint with the Dodgers in 2016, against the New York Mets. Thompson, who started the year with the Padres organization and had just 14 at-bats before being designated for assignment, homered off reliever Adrian Morejon in a four-run seventh inning.

Smith hit his 21st homer of the season, a solo shot off starter Mike Clevinger (5-6), tying the game at 1 in the fourth inning.

The Dodgers broke open the game with a five-run fourth before the Padres pulled within a run with a three-run seventh inning.

Clevinger lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed five earned runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Smith started things in the fourth with a solo home run. Clevinger struck out Max Muncy and then Justin Turner drew a walk, Joey Gallo singled, and Chris Taylor was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Cody Bellinger then drew a walk to drive in a run and Mookie Betts hit a sacrifice fly to score another. Trea Turner doubled, plating two more runs.

In the seventh inning, the Padres made things interesting. Jurickson Profar hit a two-run double to right off Evan Phillips to pull the Padres within 5-3. Jake Cronenwroth doubled in another run to make it 5-4.

Bellinger, who has struggled at the plate all season and has dropped to last in the batting order, drew three walks.

The Padres scored one run in the third inning. Austin Nola drew a one-out walk and Ha-Seong Kim struck out. Juan Soto walked and Manny Machado singled to deep short. Machado, who dove head-first into first base, arrived safely but Freddie Freeman couldn’t pick Trea Turner’s errant throw and Nola scored on the error.

Caleb Ferguson opened for the Dodgers and struck out the side, all on called strikeouts. Ryan Pepiot, just recalled with a plan of picking up most of the innings Sunday, came into the game in the second but struggled with control and walked four in two innings. In the third, he walked Jurickson Profar and Matt Beaty before the Dodgers went to the bullpen. Alex Vesia retired the next three batters to get the Dodgers out of the jam. Los Angeles had to go deep into the bullpen with eight pitchers.

Vesia (4-0) earned the win.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: INF Wil Myers (neck tightness) was taken out of Sunday’s game in the third inning.

Dodgers: LHP David Price (left wrist inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list but said he will be back this month.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Blake Snell (6-7, 3.87 ERA), who will pitch against Arizona on Monday, has won six of his last 10 starts. He pitched six scoreless innings in a win at San Francisco on Tuesday. Snell struck out eight and worked around three walks.

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney (2-1, 2.12 ERA) will start against the San Francisco Giants on Monday. Against the New York Mets in his last start, he allowed two earned runs on seven hits and struck out eight, but didn’t factor in the decision. The Dodgers won, 4-3.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

