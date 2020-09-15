Will Smith Teams With Airbnb To Rent Out Wing Of ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Estate For $30 Per Night

Los Angeles residents can live like the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself as Airbnb and Will Smith announced Monday that the recognizable TV home will be available to rent for $30 a night.

The Bad Boys For Life actor shared a picture of himself in front of the Los Angeles estate sharing the news. In the caption for his Instagram pic he wrote, “YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!!”

L.A. residents and Fresh Prince fans can request to book a wing in the TV home starting Sept. 29. However, only five groups of two will have the chance to stay at the Banks family home. Each selected group of two has to prove that party members live together to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Those looking to book a night at the Banks home should note that the house rules follow local COVID-19 guidelines and rules. Airbnb also said visitors can also rest assured knowing that the king-size bed will be cleaned in protocol in accordance with CDC rules and consistent with the company’s enhanced cleaning measures.

For one night only guests can venture the leading actor’s wing of the iconic house, from his bedroom and bathroom to the elegant dining room. Selected guests can also shoot some hoops at the home’s basketball court or take a dive in the swimming pool.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran from Sept. 1990 to May 1996 and starred Smith, James Avery, Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro and others. Earlier in September Deadline learned that Peacock landed a reimagining of the classic 90s sitcom. Called Bel-Air, the hourlong series will be a drama and hails from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.