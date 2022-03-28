Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in the Face at 2022 Oscars After Rock Jokes About Jada Pinkett's Hair

Jen Juneau
·2 min read
will smith
will smith

Robyn Beck/getty Chris Rock and Will Smith

Chris Rock appeared stunned at the 2022 Academy Awards after Will Smith went onstage and smacked the comedian across the face.

The incident occurred after Rock, who was introducing the award for Best Documentary, joked to Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith in the audience, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

Smith, 53, laughed from his seat while Pinkett Smith, 50, pulled an unimpressed expression. Smith, who is up for Best Actor at the ceremony, then took the stage and smacked Rock, 57, across the face.

"Oh wow," said a seemingly taken-aback Rock as Smith made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

will smith
will smith

Neilson Barnard/Getty Chris Rock and Will Smith

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Is Embracing Her Hair Loss: "Me and This Alopecia Are Going to Be Friends"

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!" Smith yelled up to the stage at Rock after taking his seat again.

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," said Rock — to which Smith replied once again, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

"I'm going to, okay?" Rock replied, before going on to say, "That was the ... greatest night in the history of television" and presenting the award.

In 2018, Pinkett Smith, who suffers from autoimmune disorder alopecia (which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss), opened up about her "issues with hair loss" during an episode of her show Red Table Talk, explaining, "It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?' "

RELATED VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith Shaves Her Head, Says "It's Time to Let Go": Daughter "Willow Made Me Do It"

However, she eventually found a treatment that halted some of the hair loss. "I'm getting my little steroid injections, and they seem to be helping, but not curing, but they seem to be helping, but I'm open to other ideas," the star previously said in a video post.

Pinkett Smith, who showed off her short hairstyle, also said she was grateful for the advice she has received.

"I just want to say a thank you to everyone for all the outreach, from all the doctors and all the holistic practitioners, who have been reaching out to me for this head of mine, I appreciate it so much," she said. "And I'm taking into a lot of consideration all the recommendations that are coming my way."

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.

