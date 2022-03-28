Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Stage at the 2022 Oscars

Will Smith slapped and yelled at Chris Rock on stage, telling the comedian to "keep my wife’s name out your f-king mouth" at the 2022 Oscars.

Rock took the stage to present the best documentary feature award at the 94th Academy Awards, which is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The comedian attempted to make a few jokes about the celebrities in attendance. Referencing Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, he commented: "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you." The Matrix actor was seen rolling her eyes at the joke, which led Will Smith to stand up from his seat and walk on stage. He then slapped Rock and went back to his seat.

"Will Smith just smacked the sh-t out of me," Rock said, as Smith proceeded to shout: "Keep my wife’s name out your f-king mouth." Jada Pinket Smith had previously opened up about having alopecia, a hair loss condition.

See a clip of the incident here.