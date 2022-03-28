Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for His Insensitive Joke About Jada Pinkett-Smith's Alopecia

Chris Rock Will Smith Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards are proving to be a very historical night. And not just because of groundbreaking accolades like Ariana DeBose's Best Supporting Actress award. Will Smith (probably?) just made history as being the first person to slap Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

Chris Rock took the stage to present the winner for Best Documentary. Rock made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's alopecia, which she has opened up about on her show, Red Table Talk. Rock said "Jada, love you, G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it."

Pinkett-Smith rolled her eyes at the joke and Smith furiously got up from his chair and made his way to the stage to slap Rock across the face. It took viewers a second to realize that the moment wasn't a bit or acting. Although the sound was censored, expert lip readers — and residents of Australia, where the broadcast was uncensored — witnessed Smith holler twice, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

"Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me," a frazzled Rock stated. "That was the greatest night in the history of television."

"So, it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide," Pinkett-Smith previously shared about her hair loss. "So, I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions. But you know mama's going to put some rhinestones in there. I'm going to make me a little crown. That's what mama's going to do."

Believe it or not, though, this isn't even the first time Pinkett-Smith has been the butt of one of Rock's jokes. In 2016, he made a joke about Pinkett-Smith boycotting the awards show because of its lack of diversity.

"Jada got mad, said she's not coming," he said. "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited."