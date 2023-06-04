Smith, Sinclair lead Portland Thorns past rival OL Reign 2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Sophia Smith and Christine Sinclair both scored and the Portland Thorns beat rivals OL Reign 2-0 in the National Women's Soccer League on Saturday.

The match was part of a doubleheader, with the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers playing to a scoreless draw in the earlier match at Seattle's Lumen Field. More than 42,000 fans attended the doubleheader.

In the 17th minute, Smith dribbled around her defender at the top of the box and put a shot into the lower right corner. Hina Sugita assisted the goal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Smith now leads the league with five goals and five assists.

Sinclair doubled Portland's lead in the 87th minute, getting on the end of a Morgan Weaver cutback pass at the top of the box.

OL Reign (5-4-1) had 15 shots, but Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby made four saves to earn a shutout win.

Portland (5-1-4) moved to the top of the NWSL standings with the win.

DASH 2, PRIDE 0

Sophie Hirst and Michelle Alozie scored their first goals of the NWSL season to give the Houston Dash the win at home.

Just five minutes into the match, Hirst won a loose ball in the box on a corner kick and slipped it into the net from close range.

Alozie doubled the lead in the 41st minute, scoring on a breakaway.

Houston (4-3-3) goalkeeper Jane Campbell had six saves to earn the shutout, while Anna Moorhouse had five saves for the Pride (3-6-1).

CURRENT 1, COURAGE 0

Kristen Hamilton scored an early goal and the Kansas City Current held on for the victory over the North Carolina Courage.

The win came in front of more than 10,000 fans at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

In the 8th minute, Debinha took the ball to the endline and cut it back for Hamilton, who shot it into the far-post corner with her first touch.

Despite having 70% of possession, North Carolina (4-4-2) didn’t have any shots in the first half. The Courage finished with seven shots, but goalkeeper Cassie Miller only had to make one save for the Current.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Kansas City (3-7-0).

SPIRIT 1, RACING 1

Savannah DeMelo scored the equalizer for Racing Louisville in a draw with the Washington Spirit.

In the 3rd minute, Ashley Hatch sent a ball over the top to Trinity Rodman, who beat her defender and slid a shot into the right corner. It was Rodman's fourth goal of the season.

DeMelo equalized in the 51st with a penalty kick after Louisville was fouled in the box. She now has four goals and two assists for Louisville.

Racing Louisville’s Elli Pikkujamsa was shown a red card for a foul in the 77th minute, but Louisville (2-3-5) held firm to earn the draw at Audi Field.

The Spirit (4-1-5) had 21 shots, but only five on target.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Susie Rantz, The Associated Press