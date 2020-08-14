Smith scores in OT, Vegas takes 2-0 series lead over Chicago

EDMONTON — Reilly Smith scored in overtime, Robin Lehner made 22 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 35 of the 39 shots he faced in a losing effort. Crawford and Lehner were teammates with Chicago until the trade deadline.

Paul Stastny, Tomas Nosek and Mark Stone scored for Vegas.

Chicago got goals from rookies Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome.

Patrick Kane assisted on all three Chicago goals in the second period. Crawford made 16 of his saves in the third period.

Game 3 is set for Saturday night.

BLUE JACKETS 3, LIGHTNING 1

TORONTO (AP) — Two days after making an NHL-record 85 saves in a five-overtime loss, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 36 more shots to help Columbus beat Tampa Bay and even the series at a game apiece.

Ryan Murray and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the first period for Columbus, both goals set up by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Alexander Wennberg added another in the third.

Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. The Tampa Bay goalie had 61 stops Tuesday in a 4-3 victory in the fourth-longest game in league history.

Both teams looked sluggish at the start Thursday, especially Columbus, which took more than half the first period to get any offensive push going.

Game 3 is set for Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press