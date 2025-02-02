Smith scores 20 as Delaware State downs Coppin State 84-61

BALTIMORE (AP) — Robert Smith scored 20 points as Delaware State beat Coppin State 84-61 on Saturday night.

Smith also added five assists for the Hornets (11-10, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Martaz Robinson added 19 points while shooting 6 for 13 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists. Kaseem Watson finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Toby Nnadozie led the way for the Eagles (3-18, 1-5) with 21 points and two steals. Jonathan Dunn added 15 points for Coppin State. Peter Oduro had nine points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press