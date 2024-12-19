Smith scores 18 off the bench, UT Arlington beats Evansville 80-54

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Diante Smith led UT Arlington over Evansville on Wednesday night with 18 points off of the bench in an 80-54 win.

Smith also contributed eight rebounds for the Mavericks (6-6). Lance Ware scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Jaden Wells had 12 points and went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range).

Tayshawn Comer led the Purple Aces (3-8, 0-1 Missouri Valley Conference) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Michael Day added nine points for Evansville. Tanner Cuff also put up seven points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UT Arlington visits Liberty and Evansville travels to play Ball State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

