Smith scores 18 off the bench, Charleston knocks off Saint Joseph's 78-75

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AJ Smith led Charleston over Saint Joseph's on Tuesday night with 18 points off of the bench in a 78-75 victory.

Xzayvier Brown missed a 3-pointer and the chance to tie it for the Hawks.

Smith shot 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Cougars (7-2). Ante Brzovic scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 17 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Deywilk Tavarez shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Hawks (6-4, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) were led in scoring by Rasheer Fleming, who finished with 26 points and two steals. Saint Joseph's (PA) also got 14 points and six assists from Brown. Derek Simpson also had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Brzovic scored nine points in the first half and Charleston went into halftime trailing 43-36. Charleston used a 15-2 second-half run to come back from an 11-point deficit and take the lead at 67-65 with 6:21 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Smith scored 12 second-half points.

