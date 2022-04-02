Will Smith resigns from Oscars Academy over slap

US actor Will Smith has resigned from the Oscars Academy after slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage during last Sunday's ceremony.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," his statement said.

The Academy said it accepted the resignation and would "continue to move forward" with disciplinary proceedings.

Smith slapped Rock over a joke about his wife's shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia.

Less than an hour later, he was awarded the best actor award for his role in "King Richard", where he played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," Smith said on Friday.

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

The actor said he wanted to "put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements".

He concluded that "change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason".

The Academy's president David Rubin said it had accepted Smith's resignation, but would continue disciplinary proceedings that could lead to more sanctions.

Rock addressed the episode during a stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened".

Chris Rock is currently engaged in a comedy tour of the US

The comedian, 57, who is currently starring in his "Ego Death" tour of the US, was greeted with a standing ovation by fans.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences earlier revealed that Smith had been asked to leave the event after Sunday's incident.

"Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently," its statement said.

It also announced it had "initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct", and apologised to Rock.