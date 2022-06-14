How Will Smith is planning his career "comeback" after viral Oscars slap

Jade Biggs
·2 min read
Photo credit: Pablo Cuadra - Getty Images
Photo credit: Pablo Cuadra - Getty Images

It's been a few months since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but the fallout from the incident is still being seen. In the moments after the slap, Will became an instant viral meme, but within days he'd been ousted from the Academy altogether and became the centre of a global conversation.

Since then, Smith's future within the acting world has been up for question, and he recently revealed he had a vision his career would be "destroyed". But now, it seems his vision may not have been correct, as sources have revealed he is planning to star in a sequel to one of his most iconic movies: I Am Legend.

Speaking to The Sun, an industry insider revealed that Smith has been in talks to reprise his role as scientist Robert Neville – whom he starred as in the 2007 original film, which was a box office hit, making around $585,410,052 (£480,788,143.31). "The script is being written mentioning his character and as of yet, Will remains attached to the project," the source said.

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK - Getty Images
Photo credit: ROBYN BECK - Getty Images

"The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is off the project," the insider added, noting that Smith will have a part in the movie, even if this is simply behind-the-scenes: "Obviously he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while the development continues."

The insider continued, "The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him."

Although the script for the film hasn't officially been signed off yet, the source hinted that Warner Brother Studios have not ruled out Smith returning to the movie franchise. "The negative sentiments from the public about his career have certainly reduced in recent weeks as the world has moved," the source added, referencing the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial which has gripped the world's attention in recent weeks.

Photo credit: Elisabetta Villa - Getty Images
Photo credit: Elisabetta Villa - Getty Images

"Will himself is undergoing therapy and taking time away from the limelight," the insider went on. "Certainly Hollywood loves comeback stories where stars seemingly done with the business bounce back with a big project such... In two years' time things could look very different – and Will could return to the screen."

