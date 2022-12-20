Smith own goal hands Newcastle win over Bournemouth in Carabao Cup

Shortly after Adam Smith’s own goal gave Newcastle the lead, the Gallowgate End broke into a brief chorus of “We’re going to Wemberlee” but it was strangely half hearted and soon died in the cool Tyneside night air.

By the final whistle Eddie Howe’s side had made it to the quarter final but the overall stodginess of their performance suggested there is still some considerable warming up to be done before they visit Leicester on Premier League business on Boxing Day.

There has been a changing of the guard at Bournemouth since they last visited Tyneside. Back in September Gary O’Neil’s side secured a creditable 1-1 Premier League draw here but now the “caretaker” label above his office door has been replaced with “manager” while the American businessman Bill Foley has bought the club from the former owner Maxim Demin.

Avoiding relegation remains O’Neil’s priority but that did not prevent him naming a strong side. The only problem was that Eddie Howe’s starting XI was similarly packed with regular first choices including the England, and former Bournemouth, striker Callum Wilson as well as the Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães.

Like Wilson and Guimarães, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Fabian Schär spent part of the last month at the World Cup in Qatar but they, too, featured on Howe’s teamsheet with Trippier almost opening the scoring from an early, trademark, free kick.

Given that the rest of Newcastle’s squad have recently returned from a warm weather training camp in Saudi Arabia, the home team’s slightly sluggish start might have had something to do with the shock of being plunged straight back into a chill north east winter. Perhaps everyone was simply de-frosting.

The excitement fuelled by Newcastle’s rise to third in the top tier allied to a rare cup run, had dictated that the “sold out” signs went up at St James’ Park three weeks ago but another full house here had little to cheer until the 26th minute when Wilson’s shot evaded Mark Travers.

With a very late linesman’s flag signalling an offside against Joe Willock the applause proved short-lived as Wilson’s effort was rightly disallowed. While Bournemouth’s Wales striker, Kieffer Moore sporadically troubled Howe’s defence, Wilson seemed to be thawing out rather nicely and duly sent a difficult volley skimming over Travers’s bar.

His attacking partner Miguel Almirón should have scored as half-time beckoned but a forward who could not stop scoring before the World Cup made a faulty connection and somehow missed a simple chance from six yards.

Howe’s side at least succeeded in upping the second-half tempo. Maybe the virus which had forced several of O’Neil’s players to miss training in recent days was taking its toll but, in the face of a defence expertly marshalled by Sven Botman, Bournemouth looked to be running out of ideas.

By now the sight of Allan Saint-Maximin – newly recovered from a slight injury – embarking on a vigorous touch line warmup had re-invigorated the crowd. As the French winger finally removed his tracksuit top and replaced Willock in a switch which involved Joelinton dropping back into midfield the volume rose appreciably.

Che Adams scored twice as Southampton marked Nathan Jones' first home match as manager by scraping into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Lincoln. 
Top scorer Adams struck either side of half-time to spare Saints blushes after the Imps threatened an upset following Gavin Bazunu's early own goal. 
The lacklustre hosts laboured for much of a forgettable fourth-round tie at a sparsely-populated St Mary's, leaving Jones with plenty to ponder as he plots a Premier League survival mission. 
Adams' winner - his eighth goal of the season - arrived 16 minutes from time, preventing the jeopardy of a penalty shootout, which Saints had required to sneak past third-tier Sheffield Wednesday in the previous round. 
Lincoln, who sit 14th in Sky Bet League One and beat Championship Bristol City in round three, acquitted themselves well and will probably leave the south coast feeling aggrieved as replays suggested Adams' 25th-minute equaliser was offside. 
Saints substitute Samuel Edozie squandered a golden chance to make the result safe in added time when he somehow shot wide of an open goal, while match-winner Adams should have claimed a hat-trick with another excellent opening.


Yet for all Newcastle’s possession they lacked penalty area sharpness and very nearly paid for it as Moore’s menacing diving header swerved narrowly wide following Smith’s fine cross.

Shortly afterwards Smith had his head in his hands after his own goal enabled Newcastle to eventually take the lead. It originated with a typically impressive cross whipped in from the right by Trippier and, although that delivery was intended for Wilson, Smith ended up doing the striker’s job for him.

With Newcastle’s No 9 placing him under considerable pressure as they jumped for the ball Bournemouth’s off balance captain out-leapt Wilson but merely succeeded in heading into his own net.

There was still time for Pope to save brilliantly from Dominic Solanke but Howe’s side had done enough to eliminate his old side.

