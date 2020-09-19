Smith moves past Bellamy's try mark in Storm rout, Sharks star Johnson suffers injury

Craig Bellamy offered a cheeky response to Cameron Smith going beyond his career try total as Melbourne Storm wrapped up another top-two NRL finish with a 50-22 rout of Wests Tigers.

Smith scored one of nine Storm tries - the 47th of his career - to take him beyond Bellamy's haul from his playing days with Canberra Raiders, a fact he was keen to remind his Melbourne coach of when dotting down in the 71st minute.

Bellamy responded by flipping the bird back in the direction of his Storm players as they pointed up to their coach, who saw Suliasi Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr cross for two tries apiece as Melbourne sealed a top-two finish for the fifth successive year.

"The only thing I can feel okay about is it took him 428 games to get there and I got mine in about 140 or something, 150," Bellamy said of Smith afterwards.

Cronulla Sharks had a night to forget as they suffered a 34-18 loss to Sydney Roosters, and lost star playmaker Shaun Johnson to a suspected Achilles injury.

The Sharks are already assured of a finals berth but the absence of Johnson - who has provided an NRL-best 22 try assists - would be a monumental blow.

Mitchell Aubusson marked becoming the Roosters' all-time leader in appearances by scoring a brace of tries on his 303rd outing for Sydney.

Gold Coast Titans' good form continued as they beat Manly Sea Eagles 42-24 for a fourth successive victory, though that game was also overshadowed by a shoulder injury to Tom Trbojevic.

The Manly fullback was only making his return from three months out with a hamstring injury and is now a doubt for the State of Origin series.