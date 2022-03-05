Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Team Up For "I Am Legend" Sequel

Chanel Vargas
·2 min read

Image Source: Getty / Amy Sussman / WireImage / Michael Loccisano

After 15 years, Will Smith is ready to revisit the postapocalyptic ruins of New York City in an "I Am Legend" sequel, but he's not facing the zombie-vampires alone. Smith has enlisted the help of "Black Panther" star, Michael B. Jordan, to create the follow-up film, according to Deadline. As part of their first collaboration, Smith and Jordan will produce and star in the upcoming feature. "Gonna be good," Smith captioned a screengrab from the film on Instagram on March 4.

The movie will be written and produced by Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who is responsible for adapting Richard Matheson's postapocalyptic horror novel, "I Am Legend" (1954) into the 2007 film. Following its initial release in 2007, "I Am Legend" opened with $77,200,000 in box office sales and eventually raked in $585,400,000 worldwide.

As of now, the sequel does not have a dedicated director or a set release date. Plot details also remain a mystery and no additional casting announcements have been made so far. But after a decade and a half of waiting to find out what happens to Dr. Robert Neville, you can bet we'll be on the lookout for more details.

News of the upcoming horror film comes shortly after Smith took home the best actor award at the SAG Awards and the NAACP Image Awards for his portrayal of Venus Williams and Serena Williams's father, Richard Williams, in "King Richard." Smith is currently nominated for two Oscars, including best actor and best picture. Meanwhile, Jordan, who starred in "A Journal For Jordan" last year, is currently working on "Creed III," which he will produce and star in.

