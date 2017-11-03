Smith makes 43 saves, Giordano scores in OT to lift Flames over Penguins

CALGARY — It was another strong performance from Mike Smith on Thursday night.

Smith made 43 saves and Mark Giordano scored at 2:19 of overtime as the Calgary Flames beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1.

"I thought he was OK," said Flames coach Glen Gulutzan, trying to keep a straight face.

But he couldn't pulled it off. Right away came a smile and a far more accurate description.

"It was one of the best goalie performances I've seen in a long time," he added.

Smith was particularly good in the first period as the Penguins carried the play, outshooting Calgary 19-8, but were unable to solve the veteran goaltender.

"He's been our best player this year. It's not even close," said Giordano. "When your goalie gives you a performance like that, it's pretty hard to lose."

Making his 12th start, which is tied for the league-lead, Smith improved his save percentage to an impressive .936. The 35-year-old was acquired in an off-season trade after having spend the last six seasons with Arizona.

"Obviously you want to get off to a good start," said Smith. "You want to make an impact and be an impact player and be solid back there for this group and get the confidence from them early in the season. I just want to keep that going and go game by game."

On the game-winner, Giordano fired a perfect shot over the glove of Tristan Jarry off a set-up by Matthew Tkachuk.

It gives Calgary consecutive wins over Washington and Pittsburgh. The Flames beat the Capitals 2-1 on Sunday.

"They're both powerhouses in the East and we want to be touted as one of those teams in the West. It's a big confidence boost for our group," said Smith. "Especially in close games. you have to learn to win those close games early in the season. It goes a long ways with your confidence going down the stretch and into the playoffs."