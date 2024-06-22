Smith leads Indiana against Chicago after 21-point game

Indiana Fever (7-10, 6-6 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (5-9, 2-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Chicago Sky after NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points in the Fever's 91-79 victory against the Atlanta Dream.

The Sky are 2-7 in conference games. Chicago has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Fever have gone 6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 5.2.

Chicago is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Chicago allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 16 the Fever won 91-83 led by 23 points from Caitlin Clark, while Marina Mabrey scored 22 points for the Sky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is averaging 12.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Sky. Chennedy Carter is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 77.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out (meniscus).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee), Temi Fagbenle: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press