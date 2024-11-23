Smith leads Furman against Charleston Southern after 29-point game

Furman Paladins (5-0) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays Charleston Southern after Pjay Smith Jr. scored 29 points in Furman's 124-48 victory against the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-0 in home games. Charleston Southern is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Paladins are 1-0 on the road. Furman averages 91.4 points and has outscored opponents by 30.6 points per game.

Charleston Southern averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Furman allows. Furman scores 12.4 more points per game (91.4) than Charleston Southern allows (79.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje' Kelly is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Buccaneers.

Smith is averaging 23.3 points, four assists and 2.8 steals for the Paladins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press