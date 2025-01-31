Smith leads Army against American after 22-point performance

American Eagles (1-19, 1-8 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (15-4, 7-2 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts American after Kya Smith scored 22 points in Army's 65-60 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Black Knights have gone 7-3 in home games. Army is fifth in the Patriot scoring 62.0 points while shooting 39.9% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-8 in Patriot play. American is eighth in the Patriot with 12.0 assists per game led by Laura Nogues averaging 3.0.

Army is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 41.2% American allows to opponents. American's 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Army has given up to its opponents (39.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.7 points and 2.3 steals for the Black Knights. Fiona Hastick is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Nogues is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging eight points. Cecilia Kay is averaging 12 points and 10.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 64.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press