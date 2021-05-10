Will Smith, Kristen Bell, and more stars share funny, sweet Mother's Day posts: 'Sorry about that time…'

Mother's Day is here again, so it's time for celebrities to take to social media and share their love for their mamas with the world. Some, like Jennifer Lopez and the Obamas, kept it heartfelt and serious. Others, like Will Smith, Kristen Bell, and Dan Levy, added a touch of humor (and racy details, in some cases) to mark the holiday.

Will Smith

Sharing a sweet photo of himself embracing his mom, Smith celebrated by getting something off his chest from years back.

"Oh... and Mom, I'm sorry about that time when I was a senior in high school and you caught me in the kitchen with my girlfriend," he said. "But, really you should've been asleep."

Kristen Bell

The Good Place actress posted a funny photo of herself with a Muppets version of her mom.

"Happy mothers day to each and every kind of anyone who holds and uses that magnificent mama energy. The world turns because of you all," she captioned the picture.

Dan Levy

For the Schitt's Creek star, Sunday was for celebrating his mom as well as "the fading memory of wearing hard clothes." Levy posted a throwback photo with his dad Eugene Levy, mom, and sister, Sarah Levy, all glammed up at the Emmys last year.

Ryan Reynolds

In true Ryan Reynolds fashion, the Deadpool actor's initially earnest Mother's Day tribute to wife Blake Lively took a left turn.

"It can't be said enough… you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," Reynolds began. "I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."

Story continues

He continued: "Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you'd hire Dog the Bounty Hunter to find me."

What an origin story for their kids to one day unearth.

Jennifer Lopez

Sharing footage from a family photo shoot with her mother and daughter, the multihyphenate wrote, "It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything."

Barack Obama

In a loving message, former President Barack Obama thanked his wife Michelle for being "an incredible mom to our girls." He also reminded people to show gratitude to all the important women in their lives, from foster moms to aunts to mentors.

Michelle Obama

Michelle shared a photo of her mom taken at the Great Wall of China, which she said reminded her of "all the adventures we've had over the years."

"From the days I spent as a kid around the pool at the cabin we used to rent out in Michigan, to the times in Chicago she'd come over before sunrise to watch the kids so I could work out, to every minute she spent with us in the White House, my mom has always been my rock," she said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra posted a tribute to her mother and her husband Nick Jonas' mom Denise. "I'm so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example every day," she wrote.

Reese Witherspoon

Along with a photo of the two, Reese Witherspoon shouted out her mom Betty, "the original Mama Bear."

Here are more Mother's Day posts from Jonathan Van Ness, John Legend, Ben Affleck, Mariah Carey, and others.

