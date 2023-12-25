Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Family Pose in Silly Hats, Ugly Christmas Sweaters: 'Merry Xmas!!'

Willow Smith, 23, wears a Christmas top with dad Will's face on it — while Jada wears a hat that says "Jada Claus"

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Will Smith and his family are in the holiday spirit.

The 55-year-old actor posted a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate Christmas on Monday. The post, captioned “Merry Xmas!!,” showcases his family, all wearing wigs, festive glasses and Christmas sweaters. In one photo, the Men in Black star and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — who wears a “Jada Claus” beanie — strike a silly pose alongside one another.

A separate photo showed Will and Jada, 52, posing alongside the King Richard actor's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, 56, and his kids - Trey, 31, Jaden, 25 and Willow, 23.

Other photos included one of the kids smiling with their grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 70, and, of course, a zoomed-in look at Willow’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Christmas sweater with Will’s face on it.

Related: Will Smith's 3 Children: All About Jaden, Willow and Trey

Last month, Jada took to Instagram to share a series of black and white photos of her family on Thanksgiving and wrote, “A perfect Thanksgiving Day✨ I hope yours was as well♥️✨#gratitude.”

In October, Jada spoke about the love she has for her family. “My children, they’re little gurus. They’ve taught me a deep sense of self-acceptance,” she told PEOPLE. “The level of love, unconditional love that they have for me and their dad. And it's one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love. And then there's, to be the recipient of that.”

Related: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship Timeline

When it comes to her relationship with her husband, the Red Table Talk co-host said “We’re still figuring it out.” She said they had been separated for six years before the Oscars in 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” the actress and author told PEOPLE. “We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.