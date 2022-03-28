Will Smith Hits Chris Rock On Oscars Stage: Get My Wife's Name Out Your 'F**king Mouth'

Will Smith hit Chris Rock in the face on the Oscars stage Sunday night after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

After Rock joked about Will Smith’s wife appearing in “G.I. Jane 2,” a reference to her shaved head, the actor walked onto the stage and smacked the comedian across the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth,” Smith shouted before he returned to his seat.

“Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke,” Rock answered after a moment of silence.

Smith repeated his statement.

“I’m going to, OK?” Rock said.

Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss and balding. In December, she shared that she had shaved her head because “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

