Smith, error-prone Seahawks struggle in 27-11 loss to Bears

  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops to pass as Chicago Bears' Kyler Gordon (6) closes in during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
    1/11

    Bears Seahawks Football

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops to pass as Chicago Bears' Kyler Gordon (6) closes in during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks guard Damien Lewis (68) is taken off the field on a cart after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
    2/11

    Bears Seahawks Football

    Seattle Seahawks guard Damien Lewis (68) is taken off the field on a cart after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Bears tight end Jake Tonges, left, celebrates with tight end Chase Allen, right, after Tonges scored a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    3/11

    Bears Seahawks Football

    Chicago Bears tight end Jake Tonges, left, celebrates with tight end Chase Allen, right, after Tonges scored a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Bears tight end Jake Tonges catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
    4/11

    Bears Seahawks Football

    Chicago Bears tight end Jake Tonges catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
    5/11

    Bears Seahawks Football

    Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    6/11

    Bears Seahawks Football

    Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus gestures from the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
    7/11

    Bears Seahawks Football

    Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus gestures from the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks' Cade Johnson fumbles on a punt return against the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. The ball was recovered by the Bears' Elijah Hicks for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    8/11

    Bears Seahawks Football

    Seattle Seahawks' Cade Johnson fumbles on a punt return against the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. The ball was recovered by the Bears' Elijah Hicks for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks running back Darwin Thompson (36) leaps over Chicago Bears safety A.J. Thomas during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    9/11

    APTOPIX Bears Seahawks Football

    Seattle Seahawks running back Darwin Thompson (36) leaps over Chicago Bears safety A.J. Thomas during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) is greeted by holder Trenton Gill (16) after Santos kicked a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    10/11

    Bears Seahawks Football

    Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) is greeted by holder Trenton Gill (16) after Santos kicked a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant, right, breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, left, during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    11/11

    Bears Seahawks Football

    Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant, right, breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, left, during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops to pass as Chicago Bears' Kyler Gordon (6) closes in during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Seattle Seahawks guard Damien Lewis (68) is taken off the field on a cart after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Chicago Bears tight end Jake Tonges, left, celebrates with tight end Chase Allen, right, after Tonges scored a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Chicago Bears tight end Jake Tonges catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus gestures from the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Seattle Seahawks' Cade Johnson fumbles on a punt return against the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. The ball was recovered by the Bears' Elijah Hicks for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Seahawks running back Darwin Thompson (36) leaps over Chicago Bears safety A.J. Thomas during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) is greeted by holder Trenton Gill (16) after Santos kicked a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant, right, breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, left, during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM BOOTH
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith did little to distinguish himself in his battle with Drew Lock for Seattle's starting quarterback job as the sloppy Seahawks fell 27-11 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in the second preseason game for both teams.

The Seahawks had planned to start Lock but turned to Smith when Lock tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. That meant another opportunity for Smith, who started last weekend at Pittsburgh, but his uninspired performance suggests Lock still has a chance to win the job.

Smith finished 10 of 18 for 112 yards and was hampered by teammates' mistakes while playing the first half. His only drive where Seattle threatened to score ended when Jason Myers missed a 47-yard field goal attempt.

Second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields made a brief appearance and led a field-goal drive. Backup Trevor Siemian threw a touchdown pass, and Elijah Hicks recovered a muffed punt for a Chicago TD.

Even by the low standards of the preseason, the Seahawks turned in an awful performance.

The Bears led 24-0 before Seattle finally got on the board on Darwin Thompson's 8-yard TD run with 2:08 left.

Penalties and dropped passes made the Seahawks' offense choppy and listless. Rookie first-round pick Charles Cross was flagged four times in the first half at left tackle, three of those for false start. Bo Melton, Freddie Swain and Dareke Young had drops.

Exacerbating Seattle’s offensive troubles was a right ankle injury suffered by starting left guard Damien Lewis early in the second quarter. Lewis was inadvertently rolled up by Bears defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.

Lewis was down for several minutes and eventually had an air splint put on his lower right leg before being loaded on a cart and taken off the field. Seattle’s interior offensive line depth was already thin before Lewis’ injury.

Siemian threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jake Tonges and Hicks corralled Cade Johnson’s muffed punt at the goal line late in the first half to give the Bears a 17-0 lead. Third-stringer Nathan Peterman led a drive in the third quarter that ended with Darrynton Evans’ 1-yard TD run.

FIELDS' DAY

Fields played one series in the first quarter. He was 5 of 7 for 39 yards and led the Bears to a 35-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

INJURY CONCERNS

Chicago lost a couple of players to injuries. Linebacker Matt Adams suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. He’s been playing in the spot normally occupied by Roquan Smith, who is in a contract dispute with the team. Backup running back Trestan Ebner suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Bears: At Cleveland on Aug. 27 to end the preseason.

Seahawks: Seattle closes out the preseason on Aug. 26 at Dallas.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canadian star Joey Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery

    Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old from Toronto announced the upcoming surgery after the Reds' 1-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Votto said he injured the rotator cuff in 2015 and had been able to play through it, but it had become more painful over the past few months. Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. "I'm not sure if it's effect

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Blue Jays reasons for hope, reasons for concern

    The Blue Jays have given Toronto fans a rollercoaster of a season, with the team looking like World Series contenders one night, and missing the playoffs the next. Julia Kreuz discusses where the Jays need to improve if they are to make a much anticipated postseason run.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Springer's timely hit and Stripling's return to form help lead Jays over Orioles

    TORONTO — In his return from a two-week absence because of a right hip strain, starter Ross Stripling provided a near-perfect outing to steady the struggling Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. Stripling was perfect through six innings but wound up with a one-hitter in 6 1/3 innings and seven strikeouts in a 6-1 win against the Baltimore Orioles. While the 32-year-old Texas resident was in the Blue Jays clubhouse icing down his right shoulder, George Springer ignited a six-run seventh inni

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Pospisil brings the heat in gritty VanOpen singles win over Australian Thompson

    VANCOUVER — It's difficult to talk about the Vancouver tennis scene without the names of Rebecca Marino and Vasek Pospisil popping up. They are lovable underdogs, passionate players, gritty fighters and, in the case of the annual Odlum Brown VanOpen, great draws and ambassadors. So it was fitting Wednesday, on one of the hottest nights of Vancouver's summer, the 32-year-old Pospisil sweated two hours and 40 minutes to post a thrilling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 men's singles victory over Jordan Thompson of A

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen