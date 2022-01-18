Will Smith dances with his mother in ‘heartwarming’ video on her 85th birthday

Will Smith celebrated his mother’s 85th birthday recently (Instagram/@willsmith)

Will Smith celebrated his mother Caroline Bright’s 85th birthday on social media by posting a video of the pair dancing together.

On Monday (17 January), the Men in Black actor shared a short clip of the pair grooving to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” at an outdoor party.

“85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100”, Smith wrote on Instagram.

The social media post has over 1.4 million likes at the time of writing, and several celebrities – including actor Jamie Foxx – sent birthday well wishes to Smith’s mother.

Smith recently won the Best Actor award at this year’s Golden Globes for his performance in King Richard, in which he played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

In her review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey called Smith a “ferocious asset” to King Richard, with “a certain sense of command, a largeness to his presence that reaches beyond the confines of” the film.

Last year, the Independence Day actor also released his tell-all memoir Will, which included several shock revelations that were widely discussed online at the time of its release.

In December, an online petition was launched that demanded Smith and wife Jada stop sharing so many details of their personal lives.

Additional reporting by Press Association