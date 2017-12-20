Smith, Carroll help Oklahoma State outlast Tulsa, 71-59

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- Kendall Smith scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half to help lead Oklahoma State to a 71-59 victory over Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Three days after scoring 23 points in a win over then-No. 19 Florida State, Jeffrey Carroll recorded his first double-double of the season, with 14 points and 11 rebounds, for Oklahoma State (9-2).

Junior Etou scored 18 points and had six rebounds for Tulsa (7-5), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Sterling Taplin added 14 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa led for most of the opening half and by as much as eight early on. The Golden Hurricane went up 25-18 when Etou sank two free throws with 3:47 left, but Oklahoma State responded with a 20-5 run over the next five minutes to seize the advantage early in the second half.

Tulsa pushed back with a 13-5 run of their own over a five-minute span to regain the lead at 43-42 when Curran Scott knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner with 13:13 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane played a strong first half, especially defensively, limiting Oklahoma State to just 26.7 percent shooting (8 for 30) over the game's first 13 minutes, and 35.3 percent for the opening half. Tulsa held the lead for most of the first half and certainly looked like they were able to compete with a good OSU squad, but they were unable to sustain it. Tulsa shot 56.3 percent (18 for 32) in the second half.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys experienced some offensive frustration for most of the first half, and then just when it looked like they found their stride early in the second, they allowed Tulsa back into the game. For much of the night, Oklahoma State looked like a team still tired after an emotional 71-70 victory over then-No. 19 Florida State on Saturday at the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, Fla. But they say the mark of a good team is one that can still pull out the victory when not playing their best and the Cowboys did that.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane are off through the holidays, taking on East Carolina on Thurs., Dec. 28 at home.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys remain home, hosting UT-Rio Grande Valley in a Friday matinee contest/