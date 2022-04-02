Will Smith announces he's resigned from the Oscars after slapping Chris Rock

It has been a whirlwind week for Will Smith, who has been the centre of attention since slapping Chris Rock at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony and then going on to win Best Actor for his role in King Richard. In the days that followed, he apologised to the Academy and Chris for his actions, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith later breaking her silence on the incident, too. In the latest development, Smith has announced he is resigning from the Academy in light of his altercation with Rock.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable," the 53-year-old said in a statement. "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and global audiences at home." Smith had reportedly been asked to leave after slapping Rock, but refused.

The actor continued: "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Smith went on to explain he wants to "put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements," before adding that, "change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

Responding to Smith, Academy president David Rubin said the resignation had been accepted. However, the Academy's disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, which could result in Smith being stripped of the Oscar he won, and it's possible he may be banned from attending future Academy events.

"We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," Rubin said in a statement. "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting."

Smith's resignation from the Academy would not have been taken lightly – as membership is on an invite-only basis – and means he has forfeited his coveted right to vote at future events.

Only a few people have ever been expelled from the organisation, including Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski. Yet, with the Academy's investigation still ongoing at the time of Smith's announcement, it's unclear whether or not they would have ruled to expel him – had he not taken matters into his own hands.

