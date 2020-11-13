Will Smith Announces ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion’ Premiere Date on HBO Max, Trailer Release

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” will premiere next week on HBO Max, Will Smith told fans Friday, also announcing the release of the trailer for the special, which brings the Banks family back together 30 years after the sitcom’s debut.

The reunion special will debut Thursday, Nov. 19, on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, the exclusive subscription VOD home of the full original series library in the U.S., debuting on the platform when it launched in May. (Watch the trailer below or at this link.)

“These are the people who made me the man I am today,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post Friday revealing the premiere date and trailer. “And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion.”

In the unscripted special, Smith is joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro — as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff — for an on-set family reunion in the Banks’ home for a look back at the groundbreaking show.

Taped on Sept. 10, the 30th anniversary of the original series premiere date, Smith also sat down with Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation.

As previously announced, the special will look at the cultural impact the series has had since its debut 30 years ago. The special is produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media.

Marcus Raboy (“Laugh Aid,” “Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?”) directs the special, which is executive produced by Rikki Hughes, who also serves as showrunner, as well as Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, James Lassiter, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media. Raphael Saadiq serves as executive music producer.

Watch the trailer for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion”:

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.