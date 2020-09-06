‘Smirking’ knifeman was ‘so cold’ after stabbing woman in the throat – witness

A Birmingham knifeman repeatedly stabbed a woman in the throat before “smirking” at bar staff who bravely tried to follow him, an eyewitness said.

The attacker was “cold” and “calm” as he left the scene, walking along the street, said Savvas Sfrantzis, a restaurant owner.

When one heroic bar manager told the killer “I recognise your face”, the knife-wielding male replied “whatever”, Mr Sfrantzis added.

The 64-year-old, a veteran of the city’s licensed trade, said it was about 1.55am, when he turned as a woman behind him screamed from across the other side of Hurst Street.

Mr Sfrantzis said: “I heard the scream, so I looked around looked opposite and I could see where the screaming was coming from.”

He said there was a girl with her back against some shutters, and a man very close to her.

“So I am thinking, ‘either they are fighting and he’s the boyfriend or he’s trying to rob her’.

“She screamed a lot and very loudly.

“I looked at him, facing him, and I can see he had a blade, small, not very big, and he was stabbing her in the neck.

“It happened very quickly and then you know the girl is after a few minutes going down (to the ground) and I can see the attacker.”

Mr Sfrantzis added: “He started walking – not even running or trying to hide, as if nothing happened.

“I never heard him saying anything except when she started screaming, and the manager from Sidewalk (nightclub) – he said to the attacker ‘you stabbed the girl’.

“The guy walks down the road, smirking and just walking, slow.”

He said the manager of Sidewalk and another man tried to chase the attacker.

“He started walking faster, they kept their distance because he had a knife.

“So he walked straight down, goes past Hurst Street and the Gay Village.

“The manager from Sidewalk came back and said ‘we chased him behind Eden (another nightclub) and I lost him’.”

Mr Sfrantzis, who owns and runs Santorinis and Mykonos bar and grill, then said the man returned and was once again bravely confronted by the manager at Sidewalk.

“The manager said to this guy, ‘I recognise your face, I know what you look like’ and the attacker said ‘whatever’,” added Mr Sfrantzis.

The 64-year-old said: “I saw another guy wrapped up, in a wheelchair, had blood all over him, he was badly stabbed but he was still speaking, screaming.”

