Smiling Queen uses oyster card as she makes surprise appearance to see new Elizabeth line in London

The Queen has made a surprise visit to see the new Elizabeth line at London's Paddington Station, Buckingham Palace has said.

The 96-year-old monarch joined her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, for the official visit, in what the palace described as a "happy development".

It was not known whether she would be able to attend - partly because she has been suffering mobility problems.

Organisers, however, had been "informed of the possibility" of her being able to make it - just over two weeks from her Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Holding a walking stick, the monarch emerged from a transparent lift and smiled brightly, looking resplendent in a Stewart Parvin double-wool crepe coat in sunshine yellow.

That was paired with an A-line silk dress in shades of yellow, royal blue and turquoise, and a matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

She was also wearing her Singapore brooch.

She and Prince Edward were welcomed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford.

Her Majesty and the earl also met train drivers, station staff and apprentices.

"That was brilliant. I did enjoy that. It was good fun," the earl said after stepping off a train.

The Elizabeth line, named in the Queen's honour, runs from west to east and opens to passengers on Tuesday 24 May.

Should the monarch want to use the new service, she was shown how to use an oyster payment card.

"In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today's event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line," the palace said.

"Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend."

The Queen was seen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, days after missing the State Opening of Parliament.

The project to build the Elizabeth line, known as Crossrail, was delayed and over budget.

Numerous problems included construction difficulties and complications installing signalling systems.

It stretches from Reading in Berkshire and Heathrow Airport in west London to Shenfield in Essex and Abbey Wood in southeast London.

It will boost capacity and cut journey across the capital.