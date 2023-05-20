Smiling Princess of Wales gets a buzz out of beekeeping

A smiling Princess of Wales is seen enjoying beekeeping.

Kate is seen in a photograph tending to a hive in an image which has been released to mark World Bee Day

It was taken last summer at the Anmer Hall property Kate shares with William on the Sandringham Estate and where she keeps bees.

A tweet posted alongside the photograph, reads: “We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy.”

Buckingham Palace beekeepers have also been pictured hard at work to mark World Bee Day.

The Queen is also a keen apiarist, and keeps bees at Raymill, her six-bedroom retreat in Lacock, Wiltshire, 17 miles from the King’s Highgrove home.

During a visit to Launceston, Cornwall, last summer Camilla met honey-producers selling jars in the town square, and told them she was a hands-on beekeeper and had only lost one colony during the previous winter.

Honey produced by Camilla’s bees is sold at Fortnum & Mason to raise funds for charity.

Buckingham Palace is home to four beehives (Aaron Chown/PA)

This year’s recipient is Nigeria’s first sexual assault referral centre, which the Queen supports as patron.

She is also president of Bees For Development, a charity training beekeepers and protecting bee habitats in more than 50 countries.

Buckingham Palace is home to four beehives on an island in a lake in the garden, and are two hives in Clarence House’s garden.

On #WorldBeeDay, did you know: 🐝 Her Majesty The Queen produces her own honey which is sold to raise money for charity? 🐝 The King enjoys a spoonful of honey in his tea? 🐝 The late Queen Elizabeth II once gave a jar of Buckingham Palace honey to Pope Francis? — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2023

The hives produced more than 300 jars of honey last year for the palace kitchens, and it was often served in honey madeleines, as a filling for chocolate truffles or in honey and cream sponge.