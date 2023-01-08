Smiling King Charles seen for first time since Harry’s tell-all book published

King Charles spoke with members of the public as he attended church on Sunday (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

A smiling King seemed in good spirits as he was seen for the first time since revelations from the Duke of Sussex’s memoir emerged.

Charles smiled and stopped to chat to well-wishers as he arrived for a service at Castle Rising Church in Norfolk on Sunday morning.

It comes after a string of allegations about the Royal Family made by Harry in his book, called Spare, became public this week.

The memoir, which was accidentally released early in Spain, includes personal details of Harry’s love life, drug-taking and rifts within his family.

(PA)

The fierce spotlight which the royal family now finds itself under is set to continue into next week as Harry appears in a series of prime-time television interviews, both in Britain and the US, to promote the book.

Spare contains a wealth of insights from Harry’s viewpoint, from accusing his brother the Prince of Wales of assault to asking Charles not to marry Camilla.

Where Harry claims William physically attacked him, he writes: “(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The Guardian reported the alleged incident took place at Harry’s then home Nottingham Cottage as William called his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Harry told him he was parroting the press narrative about his wife, according to reports about the book.

Other reported disclosures include Harry saying he was not the real best man at William’s wedding, and that Charles was jealous of both the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales.

Harry also reportedly said the reason his father supposedly said he did not “have money to spare” to financially support him and Meghan was because the King feared the “novel and resplendent” American actress would steal his limelight.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Harry said, prior to his engagement to Meghan, his father had raised the subject of the actress’s livelihood and asked if she planned to continue working after their marriage.

When the duke told Charles he did not believe so, Harry claims his father replied: “Well, my dear son, you already know that we don’t have money to spare.”