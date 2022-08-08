SmileDirectClub Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SmileDirectClub, LLC
·17 min read
SmileDirectClub, LLC
SmileDirectClub, LLC

Adjusted EBITDA And CapEx Improvements Drove Improving Cash Flow

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $126 million, a 17.0% decrease over the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 27.8% over the prior year period.

  • Net loss of $(65) million, an improvement of $8 million over the first quarter of 2022 and decrease of $10 million over the prior year period.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(23) million, an $11 million improvement over the first quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $1 million over the prior year period.

  • Diluted EPS of $(0.17), an improvement of $0.02 over the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.03 over the prior year period.

  • Net cash used in operating activities was $(18) million, an improvement of $43 million over the first quarter of 2022 and an improvement of $13 million over the prior year period.

  • Free Cash Flow defined as net cash used in operating activities less net cash used in investing activities of $(36) million, an improvement of $41 million over the first quarter of 2022 and an improvement of $18 million over the prior year period.

Key Operating Metrics and Strategic Highlights

  • Second quarter unique aligner shipments of 62,705, a 17.8% sequential decrease over 76,254 shipments in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Second quarter average aligner gross sales price (“ASP”) of $1,917 compared to $1,890 for the first quarter of 2022.

“Despite top line challenges, our cost control actions taken in the first quarter reduced our expense base and minimized the impact to our bottom line, while delivering an improving cash flow result during the second quarter,” said David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SmileDirectClub. “We recognize that reengaging top-line growth through innovation is important to the long-term success of our business.”

Katzman added, “A key step in leveraging our technology innovations will be the rollout of our mobile scanning app for 3D treatment planning as part of our SmileMaker Platform. This is our proprietary smartphone-based scanning app with AI technology that allows customers to scan their teeth using their smartphone to see their 3D draft treatment plan for their new smile, learn how long it will take to straighten their teeth, and purchase within minutes of downloading our application. This technology delivers on our founders’ original vision of making it easy to get started with treatment, and no other clear aligner option out there can do what we have developed. This transformative innovation improves the customer experience and reduces the timeline between site visit and purchase decision that exists today.

“This new go-to-market strategy transforms SmileDirectClub from a marketing-led approach to growth to a technology-led company, with a pipeline of new innovations that will be introduced into the market in future quarters. In addition to our SmileMaker Platform, we will continue to focus on executing on our key strategic growth initiatives, including expanding our customer reach through our Partner Network, investing in proprietary technologies and product innovations, developing and launching our SDC+ solution and pursuing profitable SmileShop expansion.”

Business Outlook

SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves and deserves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. The aspirational vision of the organization is to become the “world’s leading oral health brand by helping more people realize the life changing potential of a confident smile.” SmileDirectClub’s vision and mission are greater than manufacturing and marketing clear aligners. Every decision and investment the Company has made is to support and expand this mission and enable its long-term growth potential. For SmileDirectClub to realize its vision through its mission, the Company must expand reach within and beyond the existing core customer base. Expanding reach comes through continuously bringing transformative innovation to the market across an entire portfolio of both consumer facing and non-consumer facing innovations through focus on the Partner Network, aligner product innovations, SDC+, oral care solutions and SmileShop expansion. SmileDirectClub possesses the unique assets and innovation to disrupt the incumbents, the agility to adjust to the needs of its customer, and a sustainable brand that is top of mind with consumers.

The Company has been issued 43 patents and counting for its innovations in orthodontic treatment planning, aligner manufacturing, smile scanning technologies, its proprietary telehealth platform and a variety of other areas. There are many more patents pending and in the pipeline in both the US and abroad on various technologies relating to data capture, 3D image capture, intraoral scanning, monitoring, manufacturing, and consumer products. In addition, the Company has enabled treatment for over 1.7 million customers, built the only end-to-end vertically integrated platform for the consumer at scale, created a dental Partner Network with 690 global practices that are live or pending training, created oral care products available at over 16,300 retail stores worldwide, and remains the strongest teledentistry brand with 57% aided awareness.

When consumers are considering straightening their teeth, they typically do one or all of the following: search online to understand their options; ask a dentist; and ask a friend or family member which option they should choose. Based on the Company’s research, consumers have noted its product and customer experience is nearly identical to Invisalign, less expensive, and more convenient. For other teledentistry platforms, its research showed that significantly fewer customers would recommend those brands compared with SmileDirectClub customers. The U.S. Brand Tracker first quarter survey separately noted that the Company’s unaided and aided brand awareness continued its separation from its teledentistry competitors and closer awareness compared to Invisalign. Additionally, the Company’s pioneering telehealth platform was recently recognized by MedTech Breakthrough, winning the “Best Telehealth Platform” award in 2022.

In addition to these investments to create the next generation of oral care and influence consumer decision making, the Company will continue to make strategic investments in penetrating new demographics to drive controlled growth, while also executing against its profitability goals. Lastly, favorable industry dynamics continue to increase with broader acceptance of telehealth and specifically teledentistry, minimal penetration against the total addressable market, a number of recent regulatory wins that should help remove barriers to access to care, and clear aligners gaining share in the overall industry.

Revised Full Year 2022 Guidance

Challenges to consumer spending accelerated faster than we anticipated during the quarter which, combined with reduced stimulus, sustained high inflation, and a shift in discretionary spending towards services have resulted in less predictable demand curves and lower overall expected demand for the balance of the year.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $450 million to $500 million.

The full year 2022 costs and capital outlook include (see Company’s supplemental earnings presentation for more insights regarding these assumptions):

  • Gross margin range (as a percentage of total revenues) of 69.5% to 71.5%

  • Adjusted EBITDA range of ($180 million) to ($140 million)

  • CapEx range of $60 million to $70 million

  • One-time costs range of $20 million to $25 million

  • Year-end cash balance between $120 million to $160 million

Revenue and expense guidance updates now include contributions and investments for accelerated expansion of the Partner Network and SmileShop footprint expansion.

Conference Call Information

SmileDirectClub Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

 

 

Date:

August 9, 2022

Time:

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time)

Dial-In: 

1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international)

Webcast: 

Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13730975. A copy of the second quarter 2022 results supplemental earnings presentation and an archived version of the call, when completed, will also be available on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at investors.smiledirectclub.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and include, without limitation, projections, forecasts and estimates about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and objectives. Some of these statements may include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “plans,” “potential,” “intends,” “projects,” and “indicates.”

Although they reflect our current, good faith expectations, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Some of the factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to: the ongoing assessment of the cyber incident, material legal, financial and reputational risks resulting from such incident and the related operational disruptions; the duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures; our management of growth; the execution of our business strategies, implementation of new initiatives, and improved efficiency; our sales and marketing efforts; our manufacturing capacity, performance, and cost; our ability to obtain future regulatory approvals; our financial estimates and needs for additional financing; consumer acceptance of and competition for our clear aligners; our relationships with retail partners and insurance carriers; our R&D, commercialization, and other activities and expenditures; the methodologies, models, assumptions, and estimates we use to prepare our financial statements, make business decisions, and manage risks; laws and regulations governing remote healthcare and the practice of dentistry; our relationships with vendors; the security of our operating systems and infrastructure; our risk management framework; our cash and capital needs; our intellectual property position; our exposure to claims and legal proceedings; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022.

New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors or how they may affect us. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this earnings release.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Investor Relations:
Jesse Weaver
Global Head, FP&A and Investor Relations

Jonathan Fleetwood
Director, Investor Relations
investorrelations@smiledirectclub.com

Media Relations:
Kim Atkinson
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
press@smiledirectclub.com

SmileDirectClub, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

 

 

Cash

$

158,264

 

$

224,860

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

166,528

 

 

184,558

 

Inventories

 

43,110

 

 

40,803

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

23,816

 

 

17,519

 

Total current assets

 

391,718

 

 

467,740

 

Accounts receivable, net, non-current

 

55,093

 

 

59,210

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

210,574

 

 

227,201

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

23,825

 

 

24,927

 

Other assets

 

19,350

 

 

15,480

 

Total assets

$

700,560

 

$

794,558

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

Accounts payable

$

33,780

 

$

19,922

 

Accrued liabilities

 

91,062

 

 

122,066

 

Deferred revenue

 

17,352

 

 

20,258

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

6,189

 

 

10,997

 

Other current liabilities

 

5,921

 

 

4,997

 

Total current liabilities

 

154,304

 

 

178,240

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

785,961

 

 

729,973

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

18,482

 

 

20,352

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

349

 

 

347

 

Total liabilities

 

959,096

 

 

928,912

 

Equity (Deficit)

 

 

Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 and 120,995,922 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 119,280,781 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

12

 

 

12

 

Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 and 268,823,501 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 269,243,501 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

27

 

 

27

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

460,820

 

 

448,867

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

967

 

 

293

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(338,207

)

 

(295,321

)

Noncontrolling interest

 

(399,775

)

 

(305,852

)

Warrants

 

17,620

 

 

17,620

 

Total equity (deficit)

 

(258,536

)

 

(134,354

)

Total liabilities and equity (deficit)

$

700,560

 

$

794,558

 

 

SmileDirectClub, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

 

2021

Revenue, net

$

116,802

 

$

162,587

 

$

259,314

 

$

351,389

 

Financing revenue

 

8,994

 

 

11,594

 

 

18,128

 

 

22,253

 

Total revenues

 

125,796

 

 

174,181

 

 

277,442

 

 

373,642

 

Cost of revenues

 

34,075

 

 

45,860

 

 

77,141

 

 

93,821

 

Gross profit

 

91,721

 

 

128,321

 

 

200,301

 

 

279,821

 

Marketing and selling expenses

 

71,191

 

 

95,943

 

 

167,902

 

 

193,066

 

General and administrative expenses

 

72,320

 

 

85,042

 

 

143,113

 

 

166,120

 

Lease abandonment and impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

 

 

 

1,232

 

 

 

Restructuring and other related costs

 

3,168

 

 

536

 

 

14,700

 

 

1,664

 

Loss from operations

 

(54,958

)

 

(53,200

)

 

(126,646

)

 

(81,029

)

Interest expense

 

4,454

 

 

1,939

 

 

6,010

 

 

19,505

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47,631

 

Other expense

 

5,818

 

 

130

 

 

7,241

 

 

1,042

 

Net loss before provision for income tax expense (benefit)

 

(65,230

)

 

(55,269

)

 

(139,897

)

 

(149,207

)

Provision for income tax expense (benefit)

 

256

 

 

(12

)

 

(1,207

)

 

1,695

 

Net loss

 

(65,486

)

 

(55,257

)

 

(138,690

)

 

(150,902

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(45,181

)

 

(38,377

)

 

(95,804

)

 

(105,113

)

Net loss attributable to SmileDirectClub, Inc.

$

(20,305

)

$

(16,880

)

$

(42,886

)

$

(45,789

)

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock:

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.36

)

$

(0.39

)

Diluted

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.36

)

$

(0.39

)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

120,818,400

 

 

118,344,050

 

 

120,507,211

 

 

117,656,599

 

Diluted

 

389,665,923

 

 

387,609,677

 

 

389,483,239

 

 

387,246,120

 

 

SmileDirectClub, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Operating Activities

 

 

Net loss

$

(138,690

)

$

(150,902

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

38,496

 

 

33,169

 

Deferred loan cost amortization

 

2,329

 

 

3,041

 

Equity-based compensation

 

13,866

 

 

27,167

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

47,631

 

Paid in kind interest expense

 

 

 

3,324

 

Asset impairment and related charges

 

6,300

 

 

 

Other non-cash operating activities

 

1,102

 

 

798

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

22,147

 

 

3,726

 

Inventories

 

(2,307

)

 

(3,701

)

Prepaid and other current assets

 

(6,377

)

 

(6,572

)

Accounts payable

 

16,726

 

 

(11,998

)

Accrued liabilities

 

(29,790

)

 

(2,990

)

Deferred revenue

 

(2,906

)

 

(2,044

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(79,104

)

 

(59,351

)

Investing Activities

 

 

Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets

 

(32,872

)

 

(45,303

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(32,872

)

 

(45,303

)

Financing Activities

 

 

Repurchase of Class A shares to cover employee tax withholdings

 

(2,340

)

 

(6,260

)

Proceeds from stock purchase plan

 

429

 

 

632

 

Repayment of HPS Credit Facility

 

 

 

(396,497

)

Payment of extinguishment costs

 

 

 

(37,701

)

Borrowings of long-term debt

 

54,920

 

 

747,500

 

Payments of issuance costs

 

(5,426

)

 

(21,179

)

Purchase of capped call transactions

 

 

 

(69,518

)

Final payment of Align arbitration

 

 

 

(43,400

)

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

 

(4,609

)

Payments of finance leases

 

(4,808

)

 

(5,182

)

Other

 

2,553

 

 

(83

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

45,328

 

 

163,703

 

Effect of exchange rates change on cash and cash equivalents

 

52

 

 

875

 

Increase (decrease) in cash

 

(66,596

)

 

59,924

 

Cash at beginning of period

 

224,860

 

 

316,724

 

Cash at end of period

$

158,264

 

$

376,648

 


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Free Cash Flow. We provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below and in our Current Report on Form 8-K announcing our quarterly earnings results, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and our website at investors.smiledirectclub.com.

We utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate our actual operating performance and for the planning and forecasting of future periods.

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities less net cash used in investing activities.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), equity-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment of long-lived assets, abandonment and other related charges and certain other non-operating expenses, such as one-time store closure costs associated with our real estate repositioning strategy, severance, retention and other labor costs, certain one-time legal settlement costs, and unrealized foreign currency adjustments. We use Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating our performance when we believe that certain items are not indicative of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to management regarding our operating performance, and we believe it will provide the same to members/stockholders.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to members/stockholders about our performance, financial condition, and results of operations for the following reasons: (i) Adjusted EBITDA is among the measures used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, lenders, and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA does not have a definition under GAAP, and our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as, or comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of both Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for Adjusted EBITDA, is set forth below.

SmileDirectClub, Inc.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(17,840

)

$

(61,264

)

$

(31,013

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(17,754

)

 

(15,118

)

 

(22,322

)

Free Cash Flow

$

(35,594

)

$

(76,382

)

$

(53,335

)

 

SmileDirectClub, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net loss

$

(65,486

)

$

    (73,204

)

$

(55,257

)

$

(138,690

)

$

(150,902

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

19,580

 

 

18,916

 

 

16,709

 

 

38,496

 

 

33,169

 

Total interest expense

 

4,454

 

 

1,556

 

 

1,939

 

 

6,010

 

 

19,505

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

256

 

 

(1,463

)

 

(12

)

 

(1,207

)

 

1,695

 

Lease abandonment and impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

 

1,232

 

 

 

 

1,232

 

 

 

Restructuring and other related costs

 

3,168

 

 

11,532

 

 

536

 

 

14,700

 

 

1,664

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47,631

 

Equity-based compensation

 

8,560

 

 

5,306

 

 

12,008

 

 

13,866

 

 

27,167

 

Other non-operating general and administrative losses

 

6,306

 

 

1,684

 

 

1,601

 

 

7,990

 

 

2,513

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(23,162

)

$

(34,441

)

$

(22,476

)

$

(57,603

)

$

(17,558

)


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl