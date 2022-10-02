‘Smile’ Slays Box Office With $22 Million Opening, But ‘Bros’ Gets Slayed With $4.8 Million

Jeremy Fuster
·2 min read

It was a case of haves and have-nots for box office newcomers this weekend, with Paramount’s “Smile” beating box office expectations with a $22 million opening from 3,645 theaters while Universal’s “Bros” fell well short of its projections with just $4.8 million from 3,400 locations.

“Smile,” which was projected for an opening in the high teens against its $17 million production budget, actually saw a slight 4% increase in grosses from Friday to Saturday, beating industry estimates which had predicted a slight decrease after the film earned audience scores of B- on CinemaScore and a 69% positive rating on Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak.

While those scores could signal a more frontloaded box office run, the word-of-mouth among hardcore horror fans still seems to be running pretty strong and giving “Smile” a chance to match the $23.6 million opening of Universal/Blumhouse’s “The Black Phone” from earlier this year if Sunday numbers also beat projections.

Chalk “Smile” up as another victory for Paramount, which has enjoyed an excellent 2022 at the box office capped by the top film of the year, “Top Gun: Maverick,” earning $1.47 billion worldwide while films like “Scream,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Jackass Forever” and “The Lost City” all turned a profit. While Paramount has been quiet in the third quarter of the year — save for the studio’s lone 2022 dud, the animated acquisition “Paws of Fury” — “Smile” will provide another modest win ahead of the limited Christmas Day release of the studio’s Oscar hopeful, Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.”

On the other hand, Universal has suffered a flop with “Bros,” the first LGBT romcom from a major studio with an entirely LGBT principal cast. Projected for an $8-10 million opening against a $22 million budget, “Bros” grossed just $4.8 million with turnout coming primarily from the nation’s top 3 markets: New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The only hope for “Bros” will be its strong critical and audience reception. It has Rotten Tomatoes scores of 91% critics and 92% audience, with an 80% positive rating on PostTrak and an A on CinemaScore.

But given the small size of this opening weekend audience, “Bros” is very unlikely to break-even even if word-of-mouth spread is substantial. Expect this film to hit digital platforms in a few weeks as part of Universal’s windowing agreement with major theater chains.

More to come…

