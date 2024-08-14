With a smile, Robby Ashford hints on what South Carolina’s QB plans might look like

Technically, South Carolina has not named a starting quarterback for its Aug. 31 season opener against Old Dominion.

If there were betting lines on such things, LaNorris Sellers would be the prohibitive favorite over Auburn transfer Robby Ashford.

Sellers is the returner, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound redshirt freshman out of Florence. He was also QB1 heading into preseason camp and there’s been no chatter or indication that has changed.

Even Ashford, speaking with the media on Tuesday, pretty much indicated he knew which way the competition was leaning.

“He’s QB1 coming into (preseason camp). I respect that — he’s been here. He’s done what he’s needed to do,” Ashford said of Sellers. “It’s my job to just be there to help him and be there ready to play when my time is called.”

When specifically asked if offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains had told the quarterbacks who’s starting in two-and-a-half weeks, Ashford noted no such conversation has been had. As far as he knows, the competition is ongoing.

Then he paused for just a short second and grinned.

“I mean, I feel like you’ll see both of us on the field,” Ashford said.

Hmmmmmm.

Now, is Ashford alluding to a possible two-quarterback system? Probably not.

But is Ashford saying, whoever ends up being the backup might have some packages that will bring them into the game?

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure,” Ashford said. “It’s kind of just a coach thing. I don’t really look too much into that because it’s really not my place. ... Hopefully I’ll do enough to see the field.”

As we’ve noted before: Part of the reason Loggains wanted Ashford out of the portal was because he is so similar to Sellers. They’re practically the same height. Sellers has Ashford by a just over 10 pounds. Both have a superb ability to run the ball, to use their size to get an extra yard.

“You’ve got two guys who can do that,” Ashford said. “It gives us more confidence in the short-yardage game.”

Perhaps part of the plan is to use Ashford in those rushing situations. Maybe it’s 2nd-and-short or 3rd-and-short. Why not bring Ashford in to lower his shoulder for a first down? For starters, it protects Sellers from injury. And, more importantly, Ashford is really good at it.

When he started at Auburn two years ago, the Hoover, Alabama native ran for over 700 yards. In his collegiate career, he’s averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry (that takes sacks into account).

For reference: In years four years as a starting quarterback for Oklahoma and South Carolina, Spencer Rattler never averaged over 2 yards per carry.

Now, one might be wondering, what’s the point of bringing Ashford in those short-yardage situations when Rocket Sanders is on your roster?

Maybe Sanders is just behind Ashford in the backfield. Maybe Sanders gets a massive hole because the opposing defensive coordinator is telling his guys to key in on Ashford because, well, why would South Carolina put their backup in if they’re not gonna use him?

Maybe South Carolina puts him in to keep him sharp — you know, in case something happens.

“Whoever the backup is, you’re always one play away from being in the game,” Ashford said. “At a lot of places, you don’t have two quarterbacks ready and that’s where you get into trouble.

“We have two quarterbacks ready.”