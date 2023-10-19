Smelly Walleys Quarry handed capping enforcement notice

A landfill site operator has been ordered to complete temporary capping work before winter to reduce people's risk of exposure to noxious gas.

Walleys Quarry in north Staffordshire has been the subject of thousands of complaints over horrid smells.

The Environment Agency (EA) had given the operator until 30 September to cap part of the site with clay, but said it was not satisfied with the work.

Walleys Quarry Ltd (WQL) has been contacted for comment.

The EA said its officers had made an unannounced site inspection on 2 October, during which they took issue with the extent of remedial actions.

An enforcement notice was then issued, requiring outstanding temporary capping to be completed by 12 December.

The work must be done before the onset of winter, when conditions for capping were more difficult and there was poorer air dispersion, the agency stated.

Residents neighbouring the site have for years expressed concerns that emissions of hydrogen sulphide, which produces a smell like rotten eggs, could harm their health.

In a post on social media, the Conservative MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, Aaron Bell, welcomed the EA's response, but said it was just another target date.

"I am concerned that what they have announced is just another deadline, without any tangible action against Walley's Quarry Ltd for failing to meet the first one," he wrote.

Earlier this month, the EA apologised after it emerged emission levels at the site had been under-reported.

