Smell Tests for COVID-19 Are Coming to a College Near You

When Carthage College students begin returning to campus in Kenosha, Wisconsin, next week, two very non-traditional welcome back gifts will await them: a thermometer, and a scratch-and-sniff smell test card.

Temperature checks as a way to quickly provide a gauge for a common symptom of the novel coronavirus aren’t exactly uncommon in the United States. But smell tests are relative newcomers to the screening scene. Both will be part of daily self-monitoring at the liberal arts college.

“Losing your sense of smell is an early symptom—sometimes the only symptom—of COVID,” Leslie Cameron, a psychology professor and expert on sensory perception at Carthage, told The Daily Beast. “We should be testing for it.”

Carthage is among a growing number of schools, businesses, and other institutions looking to leverage growing knowledge of how COVID-19 can wreak havoc on the olfactory system to make something resembling safe reopening possible. Studies have found that the majority of coronavirus patients have at least some loss to their sense of smell or taste, often starting early in the course of the disease. In fact, science now suggests that smell loss may be more predictive of COVID-19 than a fever, currently the go-to target for screening from China to California. Researchers are also finding that the symptom is more common among young people and in milder cases of the disease—categories that can, but do not always, overlap.

Given the persistence of the pandemic in the U.S.—largely a result of a lack in widespread and timely diagnostic testing—a number of scientists are now advocating for the broad use of relatively inexpensive, rapid smell tests to help identify more of these quiet carriers of disease. The urgency, as students and workers look to recongregate indoors this fall, is clear. Some of the first attempts to reopen classrooms in Georgia, Mississippi, and Louisiana were followed by hundreds of students and staff being infected or else forced to quarantine.

The Science Behind the NBA’s Hot New COVID-19 Test

“At this point, we need everything on the table,” Michael Osterholm, professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told The Daily Beast.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added the loss of smell or taste to its coronavirus screening guidelines back in April. So far, however, its integration into screening protocols has been limited to inclusion on self-report checklists. Yet studies suggest that not everyone with smell loss—especially if it’s subtle—even realizes they have it.

“The data are quite compelling that it is important for people to look out for smell loss as a potential early clue that they might have COVID,” Andrew Chan, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, told The Daily Beast. “With additional research and development, smell tests certainly could be used as a screen for identifying people before they go into a workplace, school, or get on board an airplane.”

Smell loss is relatively specific to COVID-19, added Chan. So, as other viruses begin circulating more widely in the coming months, smell tests could prove particularly useful in discriminating cases of COVID-19 from the common cold or flu. “This could help reduce the number of people walking around with the virus without knowing it, and potentially spreading it,” he said.

Carthage plans to monitor all of its some 2,600 students daily for potential symptoms of COVID-19, with special attention paid to smell loss, according to Cameron. (The college is, like many other schools across the country, also pursuing a hybrid in-person and online education model that allows for social distancing.)

What does the test actually look like? At Carthage, the self-testing cards include eight scratch-and-sniff pads with questions. On one card, for example, a question asks if the odor smells like strawberry, garlic, leather, or gasoline. The eight correct answers are on the back of each card. Instructions note that a score of five or below denotes a potential smell problem. The effort will be run on the honor system with students asked to enter symptoms and test results daily into a smartphone app, explained Cameron. “The message to students is going to be that this is a public health initiative to help protect yourself and the people around you,” she said. “If you’re not honest about it, the negative consequences are clear.”

Story continues