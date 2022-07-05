Smectite Revenue to Grow 3X between 2022 and 2032 in Nanoclay Market, reaching roughly US$ 6.4 Bn, Forecasts Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“During the projected period, the rise in the number of market participants in the Nanoclay market can change the competition structure over the span of 10 years.” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

United States, Rockville, MD, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nanoclay Market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the sales of Nanoclay Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.4 Bn. Absolute dollar opportunity through Smectite is expected to cross valuation of US$ 2.8 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

Government rules encouraging the use of polymer nanocomposites owing to which nanoclays’ demand in the aerospace and automotive industries is also expected to accelerate. Nanoclays outperform typical clays in terms of mechanical strength, gas barrier characteristics, flame retardancy, thermal and electrical conductivity, and rheology.

The rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic forced several governments to impose tight lockdown regulations, halting Nanoclays import and export. Many offline businesses have closed as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, leading in an increase in the number of individuals purchasing online. The packaging segment is growing due to the increased usage of packing equipment as a result of frequent online purchases.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7524

The global nanoclays market is predicted to grow rapidly due to the surge in its application across aircraft & aviation, automotive, hygiene products, biomaterials, medical, dyes, pigments and paints. These nanoparticles are used as adhesives for polymers to improve their mechanical, barrier, and thermal properties. They are chemically generated or naturally occurring inorganic minerals. Nanoclays are widely employed in the automotive and aerospace sectors, where they are used to replace conventional materials in the manufacture of aeroplanes, resulting in weight savings of hundreds of tonnes of aviation fuel.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global Nanoclay Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 2.1 Bn by 2022.

  • Based on end-use, packaging segment, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

  • United States is expected to remain the most dominant market with absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

  • The market in South Korea is set to experience the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7524

Competitive Landscape
The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Nanoclay Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

  • In February 2022, Merck has finalized its purchase of Exelead for about USD 780 Mn in cash, subject to regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions. As a result of this transaction, Merck's nanoclay and lipid production portfolio has been enhanced.

  • In December 2021, under a new distribution agreement DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials is now in charge of Elementis' portfolio of speciality ingredients for personal care products in Belgium, including antiperspirant actives. It will be in charge of sales and marketing, as well as distribution, transportation, and customer service.

  • As a renowned specialist in rheology and a global pioneer in antiperspirant actives, Elementis provides a broad range of green solutions, including natural clay rheology modifiers and bio-functional active components.

Market Segments Covered in Nanoclay Market Analysis

  • By Product Type :

    • Smectite Nanoclay

    • Kaolinite (Kaolin Nanoclay)

    • Other Product Type (Bentonite Nanocaly, Montmorillonite Nanoclay)

  • By End-Use :

    • Nanoclays for Packaging

    • Nanoclays for Agriculture

    • Nanoclays for Biomedical Application

    • Nanoclays for Water Treatment

    • Nanoclays for Automotive

    • Nanoclays for Paints and Coatings

    • Nanoclays for Flame Retardant

    • Other End-Uses

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7524

More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Nanoclay Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Nanoclay Market in terms of Product Type (Smectite, Kaolinite and Other Product Type), End-Use (Packaging, Automotive, Paints and Coatings, Flame Retardant and Other End-Uses) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemical Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Chemicals team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the Chemicals and Materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Check out more studies related to Chemical And Materials Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Ethylene Oxide Market - Ethylene Oxide Market Analysis by Application (Ethylene Glycol, Ethoxylates, Ethanolamines, Glycol Esters, Other Applications), by End Use Industry (Automotive, Agrochemicals, Food and Beverage, Textile, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Detergents, Other End Use Industries) and by Region- 2022 to 2032

Succinic Acid Market - Succinic Acid Market Analysis, By Type (Petro-based, Bio-based), By End Use (Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market - Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Analysis, By Raw Material (PAN, Pitch, Rayon), By Type (Carbon Felt, Graphite Felt), By Application (Furnaces, Batteries, Filters) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Methyl Chloride Market - Methyl Chloride Market Analysis By Function (Methyl Chloride Intermediates, Methyl Chloride Refrigerants & Methyl Chloride Solvents) By Application & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Cenospheres Market - Cenospheres Market By Type (Gray Cenospheres, White Cenospheres), By End Use (Refractories, Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Hyaluronic Acid Market - Hyaluronic Acid Market Analysis, By Application (Dermal Fillers, Osteoarthritis, Ophthalmic), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Food, Personal Care) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Renewable Chemicals Market - Renewable Chemicals Market by Product Type (Ethanol, Ketones, Biopolymers, Platform Chemicals, and Other Product Types), Feedstocks (Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae, and Other Feedstocks), End-Use (Automotive, Medical, Food and Beverages, Petrochemicals, Textile, Agriculture and Other End-Uses) and Region -2022 to 2032

Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market - Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market by Type (Paint based Materials, Performance-based Materials), Application (Road and Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking, Other Applications), and By Region- 2022 to 2032

Industrial Enzymes Market - Industrial Enzymes Market By Product Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases) By Application (Technical, Feed Additives, Food Processing), By End Use (Food & Beverages, Detergents, Animal Feed, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Textiles) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Oleochemicals Market - Oleochemicals Market By Type (Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin), By Application (Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Soaps & Detergents, Polymers) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Island-born wrestler Hannah Taylor wins gold at international competition in her hometown

    Wrestler Hannah Taylor has now won gold for her hometown in her hometown. Eighty-five wrestlers from across Canada, the U.S., South Korea and Jamaica took to the mat Saturday at the Canada Cup of Wrestling in Summerside. The one-day tournament is meant to give Canadian wrestlers experience facing competition from other countries. The 24-year-old Taylor, a two-time silver medallist at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, has participated in the event multiple times. But this is the first tim

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Canadian women look to get offence firing at CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico

    After being held to six goals in six games this year, the Canadian women's soccer team is looking to kick its offence into higher gear at the CONCACAF W Championship. And there's plenty on the line as Canada, the defending Olympic champion currently ranked sixth in the world, open Tuesday night against No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago in Monterrrey, Mexico. The eight-team tournament, which runs through July 18, serves as the qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean for both the 2023 Wo

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Kikuchi makes quality start and Blue Jays hit two homers in 4-1 win over Rays

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo made sure to keep Yusei Kikuchi feeling confident as he endured a tough stretch of starts over the last month. The left-hander rebounded nicely Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing six strong innings in a 4-1 victory at Rogers Centre. "I've been talking to him and I said, 'Man, you've got better stuff than all of our starters,'" Montoyo said. "And that's a big compliment to tell somebody when you've got (Alek) Manoah and (Jose) Berrios and the

  • National karate championship in St. John's a 'fantastic success' for associations, athletes alike

    For the first time in 16 years, Newfoundland and Labrador hosted the national championships in karate over the long weekend. The event brought between 500 and 600 athletes from across the country as well as over 2,000 spectators and officials to the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. The event was a success for Karate Newfoundland and Labrador, says president and coach Nathaniel Besso. Besso believes hosting a championship is an important step for the province to instill the passion for the spor

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Backup catcher Perez's 3 HRs help Pirates beat Brewers 8-7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Backup catcher Michael Perez had three home runs, rookies Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back shots and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Thursday night. It was the first multi-homer game of Perez’s five-year career. He also doubled his season home run total. Perez hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning off Brent Suter (1-2) to break a 3-3 tie. He added another two-run homer in the sixth to make it 6-4 before connecting again for a solo shot i

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this

  • Shane Wright poised to take next step on long road at NHL draft

    Shane Wright was doing his best to stay in shape. He also figured it was time to branch out in the face of so much downtime. As the COVID-19 pandemic chipped away and eventually stole his entire 2020-21 season, the teenage hockey star was home in Burlington, Ont., working on his strength, speed and skating — at least as much as was allowed against the backdrop of strict health and safety restrictions. Between those long, lonely workouts sessions, Wright also picked up a hobby in the family's two

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Who is Phil Foden?

    A look behind the success of the English footballer from Manchester City who took home the PFA young player of the year award for the second time.

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed