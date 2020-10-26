SMCP - 2020 Q3 Sales

2020 third quarter

Press release - Paris, October 26, 2020

2020 Q3 sales

Sequential improvement driven by Mainland China

Q3 sales down -9.5% as reported; -10.6% on an organic 1 basis

basis Mainland China sales back to double-digit like-for-like sales growth in Q3 (+29.6% on an organic basis)

Strong performance in e-commerce, driven by all regions (+27.6% of digital sales growth 2 )

) Selective expansion: +6 net openings of DOS in Q3 2020, o/w 4 net closures in France

Commenting on the report, Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s CEO, stated: “Our third quarter performance is very encouraging. I am particularly satisfied with our figures in Mainland China, which is undoubtedly a key driver of our future growth. However, as visibility remains limited due to the intensification of the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, we remain cautious about the coming quarters. Nevertheless, I remain confident in the strength of our fundamentals and our ability to get through this crisis. I look forward to presenting to you our new strategy tomorrow which will enable us to meet future challenges and take advantage of the trends we observe around the world.”

Unaudited figures Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Organic

sales change Reported

sales change 9M 2019 9M 2020 Organic

sales change Reported sales change Sales by region France 91.8 89.5 -8.3% -2.6% 275.4 222.5 -25.4% -19.2% EMEA3 87.5 69.8 -20.6% -20.1% 246.3 176.5 -28.9% -28.3% Americas 36.0 23.4 -32.2% -35.1% 104.8 61.6 -41.0% -41.2% APAC4 59.2 65.7 13.8% 10.9% 188.5 160.6 -13.8% -14.8% Sales by Brand Sandro 133.4 116.2 -11.8% -12.9% 395.8 293.3 -25.7% -25.9% Maje 108.3 98.8 -7.7% -8.8% 320.6 238.3 -25.5% -25.7% Other brands5 32.9 33.4 -15.4% 1.5% 98.5 89.6 -27.1% -8.9% TOTAL 274.5 248.4 -10.6% -9.5% 814.9 621.2 -25.8% -23.8%

In the third quarter of 2020, consolidated sales reached €248.4 million, down -10.6% on an organic basis. Reported sales were down -9.5%, including a negative currency impact of -1.0% (mostly in Americas and APAC) while De Fursac’s contributed positively at +2.0%. This performance showed a sequential sales improvement compared to Q2 2020. Over the quarter, while traffic in stores remained weak due to the persistent absence of tourism, the Group recorded solid conversion rates. Furthermore, SMCP partially offset the impact of the crisis through a strong performance in e-commerce6 (+27.6% of sales growth).

Over the last twelve months, SMCP net openings amounted to +38 directly operated stores (of which +6 net openings in Q3 2020). This includes +20 net openings in APAC, +17 in EMEA and +11 in Americas. Meanwhile, the Group has pursued the optimization of its network in France (-10 DOS).

Sales breakdown by region and by brand

In France, sales were down -8.3% on an organic basis, showing a strong sales improvement versus Q2 2020. Over the quarter, the solid resilience of domestic customers (particularly outside Paris) partially offset the persistent impact of the crisis on tourism. In August, the Group recorded a good performance supported by positive calendar effects related to the summer sales which were postponed by three weeks compared to 2019. In the meantime, e-commerce continued to show a strong double-digit sales growth4. Over the quarter, the Group pursued its optimization plan with -4 net additional closures.

In Europe, sales were down -20.6% on an organic basis. Nevertheless, the Group’s performance improved versus Q2 2020 even though it continued to show relatively contrasted trends. While Germany, Northern Europe and Russia, showed good resilience, Italy, the UK and Spain remained the most impacted markets. In parallel, the Group recorded a strong double-digit sales growth in e-commerce4. Over the quarter, SMCP recorded -1 net closure due to -5 closures in Switzerland linked to the footprint’s reduction of a department store.

In the Americas, sales were down -32.2% on an organic basis. Despite a net sequential improvement throughout the quarter and compared to Q2 2020, North America remained the most affected region by the heath crisis as SMCP is mainly positioned in the area of New York, Florida and California which have been the most impacted. Meanwhile, e-commerce displayed a double-digit sales growth7.

In APAC, sales were up +13.8% on an organic basis, showing a consistent improvement throughout the quarter. This performance was mainly driven by mainland China (+29.6% of organic growth including a double-digit like-for-like sales growth) fuelled by both Brick & Mortar and Digital. E-commerce generated a strong double-digit sales growth in Q3 2020, driven by successful operations on T-Mall. In the rest of Asia, SMCP recorded contrasted trends with strong growth in South Korea and Taiwan while in Hong-Kong, Macau, and Singapore, market conditions improved but remained challenging.

A webcast to investors and analysts will be held tomorrow by SMCP from 9.00 am to approx. 12:30 pm (Paris time). The management will provide an update on SMCP’s strategy and next steps as well as a quick overview on Q3 2020.

Related slides will be available on the website ( www.smcp.com ) , in the Finance section.

