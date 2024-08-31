Smashed: Clemson offense silenced as No. 1 Georgia clamps down in 2024 opener

A bad day for quarterback Cade Klubnik.

A lack of execution.

No explosiveness to be found after an offseason’s worth of talk about it.

The No. 14 Clemson football team got absolutely blitzed by No. 1 Georgia in its season opener, and if a lot of the issues from Saturday’s 34-3 loss sound like the same one from Clemson’s opening loss to Duke last year sound familiar to you, you’d be spot on. But don’t compare it to “Groundhog Day.”

At least in that movie, the day getting repeated didn’t get worse.

A year after mustering just seven points in an opening loss at Duke, coach Dabo Swinney’s program got an even firmer reminder of where it stands in the current college football universe by failing to reach the end zone even once.

The SEC’s Bulldogs, winners of two of the last three national titles, were bigger, stronger and better across the board in blowing out the Tigers and easily covering the spread as a 13.5-point favorite.

Clemson is four seasons removed from its last playoff appearance.

And it feels like a lot longer.

Game recap

Late in the first quarter, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik connected with receiver Antonio Williams for an impressive 36-yard gain and diving catch.

That’s about all the sizeable chunk of Tigers fans in Atlanta had to cheer about during a mostly forgettable first half in which their team got shut out.

Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s unit had five offensive drives in the first half, excluding a kneel-down right before the break, and punted on all five.

It was a poor showing heavy on procedural penalties and poor execution. Clemson only crossed the 50-yard line once — on the drive featuring Williams’ catch — but that promising stretch was wiped away when a penalty nullified a first-down catch (also by Williams) on third and 9.

As Georgia quarterback Carson Beck settled in, Clemson’s defense had some success in limiting big plays. And defensive end Peter Woods had a critical third down sack of Beck that forced UGA into a field goal after its best drive of the day.

Bulldogs kicker Peyton Woodring knocked that one in from 26 yards, and also had an impressive 55-yarder later in the second quarter to give his team a 6-0 lead at the break.

Late in the second quarter, Clemson could have had one last attempt at a score. But after burning one early timeout after a defensive substitution issue in the first quarter and using two more on offense — one on a 4th and 1 the Tigers ultimately punted on — they had no way to stop the clock. UGA drained it from about 50 seconds to 8 seconds and punted.

A preseason No. 1 team hasn’t lost its opener in 34 years, though, and Georgia made quick work of a tiring Clemson defense in the second half with back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter — neither of which faced much resistance.

Beck hit receiver Colbie Young for a 7-yard back shoulder touchdown over Clemson cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (13-3) and running back Nate Frazier made it 20-3 with an easy, 1-yard rush after more chunk plays from Beck and company.

For Clemson, the second half brought more missed opportunities, none greater than a two-play stretch in the third quarter. Clemson got down to Georgia’s 6-yard line then got a -3 yard run from Klubnik and an incomplete pass (Williams, the receiver, lost a high ball in the air).

The Tigers avoided a shutout with a 26-yard field goal by true freshman Nolan Hauser (his first ever attempt for Clemson), but the writing was on the wall. Trailing 13-0, the team had a golden opportunity to get within a touchdown but couldn’t get out of its own way.

Three points there felt like it wouldn’t be enough.

Sure wasn’t.

Trailing 20-3 in probably its last true shot to make Saturday’s game competitive again, Klubnik got sacked on first down ... and third down. The Tigers could do nothing but punt it away, and Beck’s 40-yard touchdown pass to receiver London Humphreys put the game firmly out of reach at 27-3.

UGA kept on going in the fourth quarter and scored a fourth touchdown in five second-half drives when former walk-on running back Cash Jones bulldozed Lukus on a 15-yard rushing touchdown (34-3).

That final result held in a resounding win for UGA.

Next Clemson football game

Who: Clemson vs. Appalachian State

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC

TV: ACC Network

2024 schedule